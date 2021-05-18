Logic20/20's Liz Gillette Recognized with Built In’s Moxie Award
Liz Gillette, Director and Digital Transformation Practice Area Lead at Logic20/20, honored by Built In.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce that Liz Gillette has received Built In’s 2021 Moxie Award. This annual award recognizes women working in the tech industry across the country for their outstanding contributions. Gillette is a director and practice area lead in Logic20/20’s Digital Transformation practice.
“Liz is one of our most successful and productive leaders, helping to define the Digital Transformation practice, and Logic20/20’s overall strategy” says Travis Jones, SVP of North America at Logic20/20. “She works closely with our clients and delivery teams to deliver large-scale strategic programs while ensuring that her teams are taking the time to have a laugh and keep perspective.”
Gillette was chosen for the honor because of her leadership and the example she sets for other women in tech. She has more than doubled the size of the Digital Transformation practice at Logic20/20 and ensures delivery excellence for clients across the organization. She plays an active role in developing others, serving as a career mentor and executive lead for the Logic20/20 Women’s group. Gillette is also active in the greater Seattle community, coaching for the Special Olympics and speaking at various events to share her expertise.
Built In is a technology recruitment platform devoted to elevating the industry and its people. This award is part of their commitment to empowering women in tech and shining a bright light on their careers. In its inaugural year, Built In’s Moxie Awards Program received over 400 nominations from across the United States, resulting in an impressive group of nominees.
“These women raise the bar for what it means to be a rising leader in technology,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “Their courage, determination, energy, and know-how will drive them to the pinnacle of their careers in tech and motivate other women to do the same along the way.”
View the full list of recipients of this award, including Liz Gillette, here: https://builtin.com/women-tech/moxie-award-winners-50-women.
About Logic20/20
Logic20/20 is a management and technology consulting firm committed to enhancing our clients’ efficiency, coordination, and velocity. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com.
Courtney Lynch
Logic20/20
2032602167 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn