Public Announcement: Cumberland Barrack Operations Transition To New Location

Maryland State Police News Release

(CUMBERLAND, MD) The Cumberland Barrack will transition all operations to the new barrack location on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The newly constructed Cumberland Barrack is located at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, Maryland. There will be a formal commissioning ceremony scheduled for later this summer. The date and time will be forthcoming.

For two and one-half years during the construction phase of the new barrack, state troopers and civilian support staff temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at 11400 Pittsburgh Plate Glass Road, located about 12 miles east of the National Highway location in LaVale. At 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19th, all personnel will transition to the new facility where all business will be conducted moving forward.

###

  CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

