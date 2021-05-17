I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures for Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction May 16-21

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight lane and ramp closures for the week of May 16 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. May 16 to May 21.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight May 16 to May 21 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021.

Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

SECOND STREET CLOSURE New bridge decking is being installed in preparation to widen the southbound I-580 bridge over Second Street by approximately 120 feet.

Second Street reduced to one lane in each direction under I-580 from Reservation Road to northbound I-580 off ramps nightly 9p.m. to 6a.m. May 17 to May 21.

Southbound I-580 at Second Street ramps intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. May 16 to May 21.

Southbound I-580 Second Street off ramp also closed during the day 9a.m. to 4p.m. May 17 to May 21.

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.