NDOT Launches Regional Twitter Accounts

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has launched three regional Twitter accounts to provide regional state road updates for Las Vegas, Reno, and Elko.

With nearly 35,000 followers, NDOT’s long-standing @NevadaDOT statewide Twitter account, which launched in 2009, will continue to provide transportation updates and insight with statewide, programmatic, or unique regional significance.

However, the following three regional accounts will be the new location to find automated traffic alerts specific to each region:

@NevadadotVegas- Clark, Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln counties. Southern Nevada from Mina to Searchlight.

@NevadadotReno- Washoe, Douglas, Churchill, Storey, Lyon, Pershing and Mineral counties. Northwestern Nevada from Reno-Tahoe to Lovelock and from northern Washoe County to Hawthorne.

@NevadadotElko- Elko, Humboldt, White Pine, Eureka and Lander counties. Northeastern Nevada from Winnemucca to West Wendover and from Jackpot to Ely.

The change means that automated regional highway alerts such as roadway lane closures and wind warnings previously posted to the statewide @NevadaDOT account will now instead be posted to the respective regional accounts, providing targeted traffic alerts such as:

- Highway and state road construction updates and closures - High-profile vehicle wind prohibitions on wind-prone highway such as Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley - Snow tire and chain requirements - Parade or other special events temporarily restricting highway travel

These automated alerts may also be retweeted or quote-tweeted on the main @NevadaDOT account to provide broader visibility and important context.

Local department activities, community involvement and news will also be available through the regional accounts.

NDOT will continue selectively sharing automated traffic alerts on the main @NevadaDOT account until mid-June. Nevadans are encouraged to continue following @NevadaDOT for statewide transportation information and begin following the regional NDOT Twitter accounts of interest.

NDOT also continues to offer 24/7 road conditions by dialing 511 or logging onto www.nvroads.com before driving. At this time, NDOT will not be creating separate regional accounts for Facebook and Instagram; those accounts will remain under @NevadaDOT.