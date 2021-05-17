Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks // Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 21A301833

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Middlesex Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: May 16, 2021 2:30 P.M.

LOCATION: MacDonald Road Washington, VT

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Ryan Lumsden

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 16, 2021, the Washington, VT Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on MacDonald Road in Washington.  The vehicle was found fully engulfed and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.  As part of Lt. Kyle Bedard’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

On May 17, 2021 FEIU members conducted a scene examination.  The vehicle had been left on the property by the vehicle owner, Ryan Lumsden, for an extended period of time.  Given the vehicle was not in operational condition, not registered or insured the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious.

 

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at (802)229-9191.  People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800)32-ARSON.  A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

 

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

