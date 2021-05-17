Middlesex Barracks // Fire Investigation
CASE#: 21A301833
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: Middlesex Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: May 16, 2021 2:30 P.M.
LOCATION: MacDonald Road Washington, VT
INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Ryan Lumsden
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 16, 2021, the Washington, VT Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on MacDonald Road in Washington. The vehicle was found fully engulfed and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. As part of Lt. Kyle Bedard’s assessment of the fire scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.
On May 17, 2021 FEIU members conducted a scene examination. The vehicle had been left on the property by the vehicle owner, Ryan Lumsden, for an extended period of time. Given the vehicle was not in operational condition, not registered or insured the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at (802)229-9191. People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at (800)32-ARSON. A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Matthew Hill
Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Office - (802)878-7111
IAAI - FIT
