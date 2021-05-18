Thought Leadership Series – "The Target Operating Model: Delivering on the Promise”
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC announces the 3rd installment of their Target Operating Model trilogy - "Target Operating Model: Delivering on the Promise.”
AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC (AEGIS), a Strategy and Management Consulting firm, announces the release of the 3rd installment of their Target Operating Model trilogy - "Target Operating Model: Delivering on the Promise."
— Rick Fraser, Senior Information Officer
The Target Operating Model (TOM) trilogy shares the AEGIS team insights and experience advising clients on how to plan, approach, develop and deliver successful Finance Modernization programs.
“When a company decides to pursue a strategic vision to shift a Finance organization from stewardship functions to an enabler of strategic business insights, people and expertise are at the heart of a successful execution. At our company, we were confident we had the right internal resources in place, however, we needed external expertise to help us see opportunities and enhance our future vision.
I have worked with the partners of AEGIS over the years, and I was certain these are the partners to enhance our team to identify these opportunities. As they have done so many times before, their execution and results were invaluable.”
The Target Operating Model (TOM) Trilogy
In the first installment, “Target Operating Model: The Foundational Framework,” published in February 2021, AEGIS defined the ten (10) Operating Model components (as seen in Exhibit 1). They describe how they are used as a modernization journey starting point. It points out the importance of understanding the knock-on impacts across the TOM components and building those dependencies into your modernization plans.
The second paper “Target Operating Model: The Modernization Journey,” which was published in March 2021, explored the approach and the considerations for successful Target Operating Model improvement.
AEGIS noted that the CFO modernization effort will be founded on changing the Finance “ways of working.” The Modernization Paradigm indicated Finance improvement efforts are typically targeted at reducing costs, improving quality, developing / enhancing business insights, and maintaining a vigorous control environment.
The “TOM Modernization Journey” provides the framework to gauge the trade-offs and establish a basis for determining the path forward. Note that it is essential to have a disciplined priority resolution approach when setting the Finance modernization direction.
In this third instalment of the Target Operating Model trilogy: “Delivering on the Promise,” AEGIS examines the AEGIS Finance Maturity Model; expected Macro Results of a Modernization Program; and the “Art of the Possible” relative to specific TOM component improvements.
The latest research indicates that despite the multitude of challenges faced by the global economy in 2020, including COVID-19, CFOs are highly optimistic about the future. They are ready to capitalize on an economy that appears to be on the precipice of unprecedented growth. This growth is expected to fuel investment in modernizing finance teams to keep pace with the competition.
Finance organizations need to adapt to meet the demands of a post-pandemic environment by investing in their operating model’s modernization initiatives. CFOs must deliver on a promise of a modernized Finance function as a critical strategic necessity. The role they can play in helping transform the future of their business is now more important than ever before. The Target Operating Model is the vehicle that can help them achieve their mission.
About the AEGIS founding partners:
Gregory S. Derderian - Managing Partner
greg.derderian@aap-us.com
Gregory S. Derderian is a recognized leader in the areas of finance, risk & compliance. He has thirty-five years of experience as both an industry practitioner, strategy, and management consultant, and thought leader. Greg has directed complex change improvement programs across multiple industry verticals through the design, construction, and deployment of the underlying processes, data, information, tools, and technology.
Donald B. Rogers, CPA - Managing Partner
don.rogers@aap-us.com
Donald B. Rogers is recognized in the strategy and management consulting industry as an innovative thinker with broad based expertise in executable strategy, target operating model development, finance transformation, organizational change, operations improvement, and cost optimization. Don is a seasoned business leader with over twenty-five years of experience in implementable strategy and management consulting. He has worked with upper middle market through large global organizations, across multiple industries.
Experience Centric | Practical Solutions
These Strategy & Management Consulting industry veterans co-founded AEGIS Advisory Partners, LLC. AEGIS embodies large firm excellence, while delivering the undivided attention, care, and individual client service necessary for transformation program success. Visit our website at www.aap-us.com.
