Psychologist Priest Fought Child Abuse From Podium, Pulpit, Couch, and Courts

Revelations: The True Story of Rev. Dr. Joseph Leo Theriault author harry wylie

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Revelations is the story of a great man, Joseph Leo Theriault, priest, vicar, and psychologist,” who, after getting his master’s in divinity and becoming a priest in the Roman Catholic Church, worked for 62 years to “better mankind in opportunity, worthiness, and devotion to the teachings of Jesus Christ,” says author Harry S. Wylie.

Dr. Leo knew why the Catholic Church’s sex scandals occurred, and why the church is so ill equipped to control the inequities. As a Doctor of Psychology and authority on psychoanalysis, psychotherapy, and group management, he fought child abuse from the podium, the pulpit, the couch, and the courts.

As a university math professor, Doctor Leo defended students from marauding pedophile priests. He developed therapy treatment for clergy sex offenders. As a consultant to the Arizona Child Protective Services, he helped errant juveniles develop and live productive lives. And he opened the first group home in his Province of New Brunswick, where 143 function today.

No malefactor against the creeds or liturgy of the Church, Dr. Joseph Leo Theriault battled the evil manifestation of repugnant morals and mores from within.

"Revelations: The True Story of Rev. Dr. Joseph Leo Theriault" is pre-orderable on Amazon and TrineDay.com and will be released June 18, 2021.

Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Harry S. Wylie received his university education in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, and Michigan. A veteran of the auto industry in Michigan, Harry retired as president of Hallmark Strategies, an automotive engineering support company. Previous works: Between the Dying and the Dead published by University of Wisconsin Press and Vision Press, UK in 2006 (made into an HBO movie starring Al Pacino and directed by Barry Levinson, You Don’t Know Jack in 2010), and The Second Fathers of Confederation published by TouchTone Press in 2014. He is available for interviews through contact information shown.