Adora POS' Inventory Management System Helps Restaurants Keep Track of Inventory

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has a one-of-a-kind inventory tracking system.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS announced today that its Inventory Management System helps restaurants keep track of their inventory.

“We are very excited about this,” said Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS.

Wendland explained that the key features of Adora POS’ Inventory Management System give restaurants the ability to assess inventory across locations; manage multiple vendors and stay on top of inventory over time.

“Our centralized inventory database allows you to count inventory by list or location, as well as transfer items between stores,” Wendland said, before adding, “Chain-wide vendors lists mean you can receive the same item from different vendors with no added stress.

With Adora’s point of sale system for restaurants, Wendland pointed out that restaurants can manage perpetual inventory, as well as ideal versus actual tracking and reporting.

Having access to Adora POS’ inventory management system comes on the heels of the company’s unveiling its Kitchen Display System, which automatically prioritizes orders based on order type and will put rush orders at the top of the Make List. Its kitchen display system lets.

Wendland went on to point out that it is also offering three customizable subscription plans for its POS for restaurants. They include: Core POS, starting at $59 per month; Core POS Online, starting at $74 per month, and The Kitchen Sink with flexible pricing.

Those interested in the packages can visit Adora POS’ subscription plans page (https://adorapos.com/pricing/) on its website for in-depth details and breakdown of each plan.

In addition, Adora POS now integrates with popular food delivery and accounting apps. The popular food delivery and accounting apps in which Adora POS integrates include:

• UberEats

• GrubHub

• DoorDash

• DoorDash Drive

• Cliq

• Compeat

• Worldpay Gift Cards

• Valutec Gift Cards

In addition to integrating with popular food delivery and accounting apps and offering the three subscription plans, the company is also now offering free consultations and demos of its POS for restaurants. Those interested can contact Adora POS (https://adorapos.com/contact/) for a free consultation and demo today.

The key features of the company’s POS include:

• Browser-Based Cloud Point-Of-Sale

• Platform Free

• Enterprise Management

• Online Ordering

• Point of Sale

• Payments

• Kitchen Display System

• Delivery

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/blog/.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States