OnPage Corporation Expands Integration Catalog to Streamline Critical Event Management

Company Announces New Integrations With Observability Tools to Help Teams Simplify Critical Event Management

Our latest integrations will allow teams to combine monitoring with automated critical event alerting.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident alert management company, today announced new integrations with leading observability and monitoring solutions. The integrations were released in Q1 and Q2 2021 and include CloudMonix, Datadog, Dynatrace, LogDNA, New Relic One, Site24x7 and Sumo Logic. OnPage’s new system integrations allow engineers to automate and simplify cloud and infrastructure incident management.

“Modern IT teams require automation to accelerate the incident detection-to-resolution process,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “Our latest integrations will allow teams to combine monitoring with automated critical event alerting, so anomalies are sent to the right person immediately. IT teams can now resolve critical incidents faster to ensure application availability.”

Integration with leading observability tools allows response teams to set up metrics, and if the metrics cross their threshold levels, observability tools will automatically trigger OnPage mobile push notifications to the on-call team. With the new integrations, IT teams can:

• Greatly improve incident response management workflows

• Rapidly detect and act on critical, time-sensitive incidents

• Ensure systems and applications are always up and running.

OnPage has also released integrations with leading identity authentication solutions including Okta and OneLogin. Through a single sign-on (SSO) process, users can access the OnPage enterprise dashboard from their identity authentication tools. Users can demo the integrations and learn about their configurations through OnPage’s integration guides.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

OnPage Incident Management - Perfect for ITOps, Clinical and Crisis Communication