Crowley Imaging, Northern Micrographics Reach Agreement for Scanning Services

We are grateful for the support of the library, museum and other archival communities that have entrusted us with their collections. It is a pleasure to transfer that...trust to the Crowley team.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick (Pat) Crowley, owner and president of The Crowley Company (Crowley), announces that the company has reached an agreement with NMT Corporation owner and president, Daniel Gelatt, to provide scanning services to the customers of its subsidiary, Northern Micrographics, when Wisconsin-based Northern Micrographics closes its doors on June 30, 2021.
“We are two firms that have had a mutual respect for each other for many years,” says Crowley. “When it comes to quality scanning services for cultural heritage preservation and records management, there are a finite number of firms in the industry that have bridged the gap between analog preservation – capturing documents and archives to some type of microfilm or microfiche – and today’s high-tech digitization efforts. I guess that’s a polite way of saying we’ve both been around for a while, but it’s proof of our shared commitment to this industry and the clients we serve.”
Adds Gelatt, “My father started Microcard Corporation, the first unit microform imaging producer in the United States, in 1947. In the 1970s, he started another firm, Northern Micrographics, to develop new microform technology. As digital image quality and digitization technologies advanced, the company grew and expanded its service lines.” He continues, “After nearly 75 years in business, we’ve decided to find new homes for the varying components of our multi-faceted business and close our doors. We are grateful for the trust our digital imaging customers have placed in us to help them preserve their heritage and it is important to us to find another team to carry on that relationship. Our arrangement with The Crowley Company accomplishes that goal.”
Scott Pechacek, Northern Micrographic’s vice president of Sales and Marketing and a company veteran of 17 years, will join the Crowley Digitization Services team from his Minnesota office following Northern Micrographics’ closure.
Notes Crowley, “We’re looking forward to serving Northern’s clients and to having Scott on board. Scott knows our industry, he understands our markets and he’s well-respected for his ethics and customer service. Having him as part of the Crowley team will not only smooth the transition for Northern Micrographic customers that choose to use Crowley for their collection digitization, it will open doors for other mutual opportunities.”
Gelatt agrees. “I’m pleased to see that the relationship between Scott and our clients will continue. It has been an honor to partner with so many wonderful people. We are grateful for the support of the library, museum and other archival communities that have entrusted us with their collections. It is a pleasure to transfer that support and trust to the Crowley team.”
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
Northern Micrographics, a component of NMT Corporation, has partnered with clients in library, academic, commercial, and industrial markets to provide award winning preservation imaging services. The firm has digitized a variety of object types including bound and disbound volumes, photos, maps, microfilm, and microfiche. The firm will close its doors June 30, 2021.
