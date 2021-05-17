Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PROTECTQUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRUMAN REALTY

New nitrile glove factories

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protectque has partnered with Bruman Realty, partners Abraham Mandel, and Joseph Brunner to open nitrile glove manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. Vietnamese glove manufacturer VietGlove with more than fifteen years of experience manufacturing 100+ million boxes of gloves per year has entered a long-term partnership with Protectque and Bruman Realty to provide manufacturing equipment, expertise, key personnel, 510 K FDA certification, and fast track production.

Bruman Realty with a net worth above $1.5 billion is a privately owned real estate company operated and ran by Joseph Brunner and Abraham Mandel with over 20 years’ operating history covering numerous properties throughout the region. Their ever-expanding portfolio consists of Multi-Family, Mixed-Use, Class A Office, Ecclesiastical Sites, Adaptive Reuse, Retail, Industrial properties, and anchored shopping centers.

VietGlove is a company specializing in manufacturing premium quality medical examination gloves to supply for both domestic and international markets. VietGlove is currently dealing with many business partners all over the world, among them including Asia, Europe, America, Africa, and Latin America.
https://vietglove.vn/

Protectque is a defense contractor serving the United States Federal government to deliver PPE. Protectque foresaw the need for domestic-based manufacturing of PPE and began the effort to aggregate the best PPE firms worldwide to come to the United States to build new manufacturing capacity.

Medical Personal Protective Equipment by Americans for American Protection

