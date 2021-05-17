How knowing your genetics can help you get started in sports in a healthy way and improve results.

Genetics provides us with information on sports factors such as muscle performance, tendon injuries, or lung capacity, which are characteristic of each person.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentics and sportsHow knowing your genetics can help you get started in sports in a healthy way and improve results.Practicing some kind of sport on a regular basis is essential for a healthy lifestyle, as well as a very widespread leisure activity for a large number of people. With summer approaching, the frequency with which people engage in sporting activities increases, due to the good weather or in order to get in shape for the vacations. In addition to improving physical appearance, the positive effects include helping to prevent cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and obesity, as well as increasing life expectancy. On the other hand, doing sports activities carries some risks if not done according to the characteristics and capabilities of each person. These risks can range from injuries to, in exceptional cases, sudden death.To avoid or minimize these risks, it is important that the return to training or the start of a sporting activity is done gradually and taking precautions beforehand. In general terms, all those who start practicing sports should follow some basic advice related to intensity and lifestyle. Training should be done gradually, executing the exercises from less to more intensity so as not to strain the body. Adapt the demand to your current state, in order to increase it little by little. On the other hand, it is advisable to complement it with a balanced diet, which in addition to helping to achieve better results, provides energy and all the nutrients the body needs.But perhaps one of the most effective ways to avoid risks and maximize performance is to know what you need. We are all different, with different capacities and risks derived from illness or injury, and knowing them is essential to adapt the sport to your personal characteristics. A medical check-up prior to the start of the sports activity will give us information about our current state and risks in order to plan our training in a healthy way. But it is not only useful to know how we are, but also who we are, and therefore what we need.Genetics and SportsGenetics provides us with information on a wide variety of sports factors such as muscle performance, tendon injuries, or lung capacity, which are characteristic of each person. We all have specific markers (genotypes) through which we can learn what our sporting tendencies are: our endurance capacity, our tendency to get injured or if we have an unfavorable profile in terms of power. According to Nacho Esteban, CEO of 24Genetics, "Much of the information about potential risks of suffering sports-related injuries or diseases is written in our genes. As well as our physical potential. With today's technology we can provide that information to all individuals so they can tailor exercise to their unique characteristics and reach their goals efficiently and safely." Injuries and sports endurance, are not the only factors currently being studied. It is also known how different genes directly influence bone density or how fast and slow twitch muscle fibers interact.Genetics has been studied in the professional sports field to increase performance. Nowadays, sports genetic tests are available to athletes of all levels who want to improve their results and avoid risks when practicing sports. Genetic predispositions that can affect performance, muscle profile, metabolism, cardiovascular profile and predisposition to certain types of injuries can be analyzed at home and in a simple way.All the information about yourself that allows you to train smarter to achieve your goals and avoid injuries. Knowing your characteristics is the first step to reach your goals.About 24Genetics24Genetics is a European Biotechnology Startup specialized in direct-to-consumer genetic testing. With thousands of customers in more than 100 countries, its genetic tests are considered the most complete in the market and make 24Genetics the company with the widest range of DNA tests: Health, Pharmacogenetics, Nutrigenetics, Sports, Skin Care, Personality, and Ancestry. Their DNA kits are simple, cost-effective and are shipped to customers around the world so they can make the best decisions regarding their health and well-being.