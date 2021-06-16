Cleats For Kids Will Benefit from Sample Oklahoma Subscription Box Sales
Sample Oklahoma is proud to announce that Cleats for Kids will be featured as the non-profit for the month.NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sample Oklahoma is proud to announce that Cleats for Kids will be featured as the non-profit for the month.
The Oklahoma subscription box features a variety of Oklahoma-based products, and all of our net proceeds go directly to our charity of choice.
Cleats for Kids’ mission of equipping and empowering kids is made possible by hundreds of volunteers.C4K empowers kids to live healthier lifestyles and learn life lessons through sports by providing sports shoes and safety equipment to kids in need. It is a unique, one-of-a-kind mission in our community.
For a steady stream of Oklahoma curated clothing, accessories, food/drinks, and household items delivered monthly, Sample Oklahoma has it covered. Just sign up, take the quiz, and set up your delivery options. Like all its boxes, it’ll be packed with over $40 worth of goods — but costs only $29. Each Sample Oklahoma box is thoughtfully assembled to help people discover high-quality Oklahoma products and introduce subscribers to Oklahoma businesses that they can build lasting relationships with.
Next month's featured box from Sample Oklahoma, is curated to celebrate Father’s Day, but even the women will enjoy the products inside.
