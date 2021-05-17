Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 17, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 18, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashland

Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Township Park Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Village of New Knoxville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Clark Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clark

Harmony Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Pierce Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Valley Council of Governments

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

The MetroHealth System

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Department of Education

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

State of Ohio

 C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Geauga

Hambden Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Mariemont City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone I

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Public Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jackson

Oak Hill Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Village of Fairport Harbor

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Village of LaGrange

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Northwest Ohio Classical Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Smith Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Muskingum

Muskingum Valley Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Norwich

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Kent City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Cypress High School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Village of Minerva

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Urban Ounce of Prevention Behavioral Health Services, Incorporated

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Washington

Barlow Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Dunham Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Eden Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Marseilles

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

