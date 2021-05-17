Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 18, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Township Park Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Village of New Knoxville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Clark Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Clark
Harmony Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Pierce Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga
Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga Valley Council of Governments
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
The MetroHealth System
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Department of Education
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
State of Ohio
C
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
REISSUED
Geauga
Hambden Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Mariemont City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone I
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Hardin County Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Holmes County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Huron County Public Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Jackson
Oak Hill Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Lake
Village of Fairport Harbor
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Lorain
Village of LaGrange
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Northwest Ohio Classical Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Smith Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Muskingum
Muskingum Valley Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Norwich
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Kent City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
Cypress High School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Village of Minerva
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Urban Ounce of Prevention Behavioral Health Services, Incorporated
MED
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Washington
Barlow Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Dunham Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Eden Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Marseilles
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
