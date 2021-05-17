For Immediate Release:

May 17, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 18, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula Township Park Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Village of New Knoxville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Clark Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Clark Harmony Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Pierce Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Cuyahoga Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Valley Council of Governments 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 The MetroHealth System IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Department of Education 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 State of Ohio C 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 REISSUED Geauga Hambden Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Mariemont City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone I 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Hardin County Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Holmes County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Huron County Public Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Jackson Oak Hill Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Lake Village of Fairport Harbor 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Lorain Village of LaGrange 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Northwest Ohio Classical Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Smith Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Muskingum Muskingum Valley Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Norwich 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Kent City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Cypress High School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Village of Minerva IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Urban Ounce of Prevention Behavioral Health Services, Incorporated MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Washington Barlow Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Dunham Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Eden Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Marseilles 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov