CloudFulcrum launches Copado as a Service, an end-to-end devops lifecycle offering for Salesforce and Copado Customers
With this offering, Cloudfulcrum aims to provide a value stream driven DevOps model aimed at higher adoption & seamless release management for Copado customers.
"Copado as a Service" ensures Customers with the constant availability of Copado experts running the DevOps Pipelines with the best practices and achieves constant progression of their DevOps maturity”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudFulcrum, with its mission of "DevOps as a Service" for all the leading technology platforms, has announced its new revolutionary offering "Copado as a Service" for all the Copado customers as well as Salesforce customers actively pursuing Copado to build their Salesforce devops practice.
— Teja Amerineni, Co-Founder and VP, Strategy at CloudFulcrum
As a valued partner of Copado, this offering from CloudFulcrum will set up and manage the people, process, and practice required to achieve the DevOps vision of the Salesforce customers implementing Copado and accelerate the ROI on the DevOps investment with a unique value stream driven DevOps maturity model designed by CloudFulcrum.
CloudFulcrum company has built a strong Copado Center of Excellence (Copado COE) with Certified experts constantly innovating on the Salesforce and Copado platforms. The COE teams with a deeper understanding of Copado architecture have accomplished successful implementations in the USA, Europe, Australia, and India with reference customers in BFSI, Health Care, Retail, Real Estate, and Technology verticals.
Here are some of the key features of the offering "Copado as a Service":
1. Assess the State of Salesforce DevOps for the customer and set up value streams.
2. Review the DevOps maturity models and set up DevOps goals with agreed timelines.
3. Perform capacity planning to achieve the maturity goals based on the geographical spread of the dev teams.
4. Set up the process for future state release management with Copado.
5. Enable multi-release Copado Pipelines supporting parallel development streams.
6. Conduct persona-based user training ( Admin / Dev / QA / Release Managers)
7. Setup, monitoring, and promotion of user stories through the Copado Pipeline
8. Back-Promotion and handling of merge conflicts.
9. Sandbox Refresh and Data Management including CPQ templates.
10. Copado CLI and Copado DX implementation
11. Extending Salesforce to further enhance Copado to meet SDLC process requirements.
12. Create and maintain Enterprise DevOps Reports and Dashboards built on Salesforce.
13. Ensure Copado adoption of up to 80-90% of its features.
14. Document playbooks for new user / Copado admin / Release Manager on-boarding
15. SPOC for any support tickets to work with Copado Teams
16. Maintain the test and production Copado infrastructure and upgrade to the new Copado releases.
If you are a Copado Customer or part of the Salesforce leadership team looking into implement DevOps practice for your Salesforce applications, you can download our Copado as a Service White Paper here to understand more about the offering.
In addition to providing the "Copado as a Service" offering, CloudFulcrum also has offerings for Copado implementations, Copado Managed Services, and Copado architect advisory services in the USA, Australia, Canada and India. Please write to sales@cloudfulcrum.com to get more details on the offerings.
About CloudFulcrum
CloudFulcrum is a global professional services firm with expertise in Salesforce consulting, Salesforce DevOps, and Enterprise digital transformation with its HQ in the USA and offices in the USA, Canada, and India. CloudFulcrum has received 100% 5 Star rating on Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at https://www.cloudfulcrum.com
About Copado
Founded in 2013, Copado is a leading DevOps platform for Salesforce. For enterprises wanting to accelerate their Salesforce deployments, Copado simplifies the release process, increases developer productivity and maximizes return on investment. The platform is comprised of Agile Planning, Release Management and Compliance & Testing. Backed by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado counts more than 100 enterprises as customers, including Fair Trade, MassMutual, Shell and Vlocity. With more than 7,500 installations, Copado has received the top rating of 100 percent positive feedback on Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: https://www.copado.com/
