How To Get Hiring Right - The First Time
Three Hiring Experts Share Best Practices in Free Webinar by Baker Communications
World-class performance never happens by accident.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. announced a new free webinar in their series of topics around using data to drive hiring, training, and sales enablement. In this webinar, the company has 3 hiring experts on the panel that will share best practices learned in the field. If you'd like to attend the free webinar, go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/How-to-Get-Hiring-Right-The-First-Time.html to register.
Topic: How To Get Hiring Right - The First Time!
When: May 21st, 2021
Time: 8:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT
Length: 50 minutes
The topics and questions we'll be covering are:
- What does a well thought-out repeatable sales recruiting process look like?
- Should we use role-specific criteria or a standard template to hire?
- What's a well-worded job posting on the right job sites look like?
- Should you use an Applicant Tracking system?
- How good are the sales-specific assessments that are being used?
- Are scoring systems really that objective?
- Developing great interviewing skills to challenge resume claims...
- Learning patience - waiting for the ideal candidate...
- Being disciplined (no skipping steps).
- What are some of the best practices coming out of the field?
Ted Baird, Baker's VP of Delivery and Customer Success, will moderate the discussion from three expert panelists: Kristin Anderson, Sales Development SME at Baker Communications, Allison Duquette, Chief Revenue Officer at CampusLogic, and Rocky LaGrone, CEO, Sales Development Expert.
This webinar will help you update your current hiring and onboarding practices to take advantage of new discoveries being made in the field. And ultimately, you'll learn how to get your hiring right the first time. Baker Communications invites all sales and HR professionals to attend. The company said that there will be free gifts for those who attended the webinar.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
