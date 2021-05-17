Evolution Realty: The Smarter Way to Sell A Home
Explore the Most Innovative Real Estate Agency of the 21st century, Saving Sellers Thousands of Dollars
The service we offer at Evolution truly is life-altering. We put $25,000-$50,000 back into the seller’s pocket on every transaction. That’s a down-payment on their next home.”NORTHPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far too often in today’s world, American businesses succumb to complacency. Business models, strategies, and practices become outdated and irrelevant. A present-day misconception in the business world is, what worked yesterday will work tomorrow. But then a disruptor comes along and shakes up the entire foundation of an industry. In the Real Estate world, enter Evolution Realty of Long Island.
Founded by Jen DeVito in 2010, Evolution Realty introduced a never-before-seen fixed-pricing model to the Long Island housing market. Regardless of the home sale price, Evolution charges a flat fee of $8,995 to the seller. Selling a home for $900,000 through a traditional agent at 6% would incur a $54,000 agent fee to the seller. Evolution offers the same service and includes professional photography at a fraction of the cost.
“The use of the internet in the Real Estate industry has lessened the workload for Realtors. So much of the home buying and selling journey occurs online, without much assistance from the agent. But why are agents still charging 4-6% on every sale? It’s crazy to me!” argues DeVito.
Evolution’s fixed pricing model sounds like every seller’s dream. There’s truth to that statement when you consider how expensive the Long Island housing market has become. In Nassau County, the median sales price topped $600,000 as of January 2021. In Suffolk County, the median sales price hovers around $475,000.
Evolution’s value proposition in today’s real estate market is indisputable. Long Islanders seem to agree. Evolution has helped hundreds of customers in more than $30,000,000 of transactions. In 2021 alone, DeVito estimates that Evolution has saved their customers over $500,000 in real estate commissions!
“The service we offer at Evolution truly is life-altering. We put $25,000-$50,000 back into the seller’s pocket on every transaction. That’s a down-payment on their next home. Or a great investment for their kids’ college tuition.” said DeVito.
DeVito built Evolution with a mission to bring integrity, transparency, and affordability back to the consumer. She is confident that she is succeeding.
