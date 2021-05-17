Bold Penguin Launches Main Street America Insurance on the Exchange
The Bold Penguin Exchange, which quoted over 1 million small businesses in 2020, now offers Main Street Express® Business Owners and General Liability products.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Penguin today announced that Main Street America Insurance is now live on the Bold Penguin Exchange for agents to quote small businesses.
The Bold Penguin Exchange, which quoted over 1 million small businesses in 2020, now offers Main Street Express® Business Owners and General Liability products. Main Street America was founded in 1923, writes over $1 billion in premiums annually and offers commercial lines products in 31 states in partnership with independent agents.
“Our integration with Bold Penguin will allow us to distribute our products to millions of small businesses through independent agents utilizing the Bold Penguin Exchange,” said Theresa Breunig-Silbernagel, Main Street America’s Sr. Vice President - Strategy, Distribution, and Brand. “Agents remain the trusted insurance advisors and, especially with small businesses, require a broad product suite and tailored solutions. We are pleased to offer our Main Street Express products to agents on the Bold Penguin Exchange.”
Agents utilizing the Bold Penguin Exchange can leverage direct appointments to Main Street America Insurance or request new appointments. Main Street America’s products cover many small businesses including offices, small artisan contractors, retail, service businesses, and restaurants.
“We are excited to serve as a distribution partner for the Main Street America small business products,” said Jim Struntz, Bold Penguin COO. “Main Street America and Bold Penguin have worked together to allow agents to seamlessly quote these new product offerings. With the addition of Main Street America’s innovative products to our expanding product suite, agents and small businesses will benefit from an even more diverse online carrier market.”
The announcement of this new product offering follows other carrier integrations and product releases to the Bold Penguin Exchange, including Real Time Eligibility, which identifies carrier intent as a small business application is completed. In Q1 of 2021, the Bold Penguin Exchange matched more small businesses to the right agent than ever before and Bold Penguin will release a suite of new product offerings later this year to further expedite quote and bind.
About Bold Penguin
Bold Penguin simplifies commercial insurance for everyone. Bold Penguin started out by building the world’s largest commercial insurance exchange, which has connected millions of small businesses to agents and underwriters. By leveraging the Bold Penguin technology, agents quoted over 1 million small businesses in 2020. Agents use the Bold Penguin terminal, complete one application, and receive multiple quotes back from a diverse carrier panel. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with carriers like Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.
About Main Street America Insurance
Founded in 1923, Main Street America Insurance offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance, as well as fidelity and surety bond products, to individuals, families and businesses throughout the United States. The company writes more than $1.1 billion in annual premium exclusively through independent insurance agents. Main Street America carries an "A" (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating, with a Stable Outlook, and "a+" Issuer Credit Rating from A.M. Best. In 2018, Main Street America merged with American Family Insurance, the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, becoming the group’s channel to distribute products through independent agents. Visit us at www.msainsurance.com and
on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
