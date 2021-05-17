Reflectiz Bags Prestigious Cyber Defense Magazine Awards As It’s Impressive COVID-19 Run Continues
Emerging Israeli cybersecurity startup to receive "Next-Gen in Digital Footprint Security'' and " Most Promising in Web Application Security" accolades.TEL AVIV , ISRAEL, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflectiz, an innovative cybersecurity solution provider that’s enabling digital businesses make their web applications safer by non-intrusively mitigating third-party risks, is proud to have won Cyber Defense Magazine’s prestigious "Next-Gen in Digital Footprint Security'' and " Most Promising in Web Application Security" awards, presented at the opening of the 2021 RSA Conference.
“We are glad to have won these prestigious awards. We were always confident that the hard work will eventually pay off',' said Idan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Reflectiz. “The COVID-19 period has been extremely challenging for us as a business and as an organization. But we never stopped believing in our product, which has become a real game-changer in the digital business space. ”
Digital transformation has snowballed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online businesses have embraced third-party web apps to bolster their marketing, analytics, sales, development, and business operation, while achieving faster time to market and save resources. However this comes at a price. These third-parties have introduced a plethora of risks like Magecart, supply chain attacks, and more.
Reflectiz empowering businesses by making their third-party web application usage safer. It’s tech mitigates digital risks without any website impact. This user-friendly security solution is effective, completely non-intrusive in nature, and can be implemented without a single line of code. These inherited capabilities are revolutionizing the way online businesses approach their digital security ops.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential cybercrime growth on eCommerce websites and other eService platforms. Reflectiz is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
Reflectiz is currently in the process of expanding its global operations by hiring more sales, marketing, and development professionals to enhance the capabilities of it’s already formidable and comprehensive digital security enabler.
“Reflectiz's solution is enabling digital security for websites,” Idan Cohen elaborated. “Our technology is helping online businesses from multiple sectors implement, manage, and govern their third-parties responsibly. We are looking to keep expanding our global reach in 2021 and beyond to help create a safe and secure digital experience on all online business websites and platforms.”
About Reflectiz
Reflectiz is a leading cybersecurity solution provider and website digital security enabler. The company protects online businesses from third-party risks, client-side threats like Magecart and web skimming attacks, software supply chain threats, and ex-domain risks. For more information, please visit the Reflectiz website.
