Siemens expands operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Siemens, a leading global technology company that specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility, today announced the completion of a 52,000-square-foot facility expansion in Spartanburg County. The $36 million investment has helped support the creation of more than 180 new jobs.

Founded in 1847 in Berlin, Germany, Siemens focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, reliable and sustainable transportation and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. The company has operated within the U.S. for more than 160 years, employing 40,000 individuals in all 50 states.

Located at 1320 Old Georgia Road in Roebuck, Siemens’ newly expanded Spartanburg facility – which has been in operation for more than 50 years – serves as one of the company’s key energy infrastructure manufacturing hubs for the U.S. Additionally, to further develop talent, the company partners with area colleges and universities to develop curriculum and provide hands-on learning support to advance the manufacturing workforce of today and of the future

To learn more about career opportunities at Siemens, visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $200,000 Set-Aside grant was also awarded to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of site preparation and construction.

QUOTES

“Siemens’ critical infrastructure technologies, manufactured by the skilled workforce here in Spartanburg, are supporting the industries that form the backbone of America’s economy. As this economy rebounds, and the need for innovative infrastructure grows, our expanded Spartanburg facility will play a vital role in ensuring our customers and America’s supply chain remains strong -- just as it has throughout the pandemic.” -Siemens U.S. President & CEO Barbara Humpton

“Siemens is an important part of our South Carolina community and their growth is a reason to celebrate. We congratulate them on their latest expansion and look forward to their continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Foreign direct investment continues to be a crucial component of our economic development success. Today, we celebrate Siemens’ decision to expand its operations in South Carolina, and we look forward to this extraordinary partnership for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Siemens has proven to be a tremendous economic partner for Spartanburg. Their expansion proves that they’ve found success doing business in Spartanburg County and proves that our international industries are thriving.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt