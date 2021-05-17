ANIL UZUN Sells His Work to Help The Covid-19 Relief Effort in India
ANIL UZUN has announced that he is selling his prints to help the Covid-19 relief effort in India.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world nations implement widespread vaccination programs and have had great strides in the fight against coronavirus, India struggles with the second wave. Many organizations, people, as well as governments are trying to help India. ANIL UZUN is determined to help a vital cause by selling his most famous photos at affordable prices.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is now accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19, the number of active cases in India is more than millions, and the country is helpless in taking action.
I have talked to my artist friends from India and have learned that hospitals have been short on beds and oxygen. In some areas, there are no doctors. In addition, the government has left the people to die, although the populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied shortages. Experts believe the country is in a worse situation despite the official reports. We need to act now to help the people.” says ANIL UZUN.
“In an effort to defeat this crisis, many people are fundraising, and one such relief effort is coming from me. I announce that I’ll sell my famous photographs to help India.” he continues.
To buy the prints go to aniluzun.org.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photography artists, and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and travels worldwide to take photos.
ANIL UZUN
ANIL UZUN
email us here