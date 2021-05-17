Tim Fitzgerald Named to New York Life's 2021 Agent Advisory Board of Directors

Fitzgerald has been named to the 2021 ABD, an elite group of agents who meet with executive leaders to provide perspectives on corporate strategic initiatives.

SHREVEPORT, LA, USA, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Fitzgerald has recently been named to New York Life’s 2021 Agent Advisory Board of Directors (ABD). The ABD is an elite group of 15 agents who meet with the company’s executive leaders to provide their perspectives on corporate strategic initiatives based on their experience in the insurance and financial services industry and working among the most successful agent practices in the country.To qualify to serve on the ABD, an agent must have achieved the once-in-a-career title of Council President — the highest honor bestowed annually on any New York Life Insurance Company financial professional nationwide. Agents earn this honor by an annual ranking (through production) from July 1 to June 30 as the top producer among New York Life’s more than 12,000 licensed agents, while adhering to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. ABD members must also continue to rank among the top 3 percent of New York Life’s field force annually.Tim is the founding partner of TFG Financial , a full-service wealth management firm specializing in estate planning, business succession planning, and comprehensive wealth strategies. Tim joined New York Life in 1985 and since then has established himself as one of the company’s leading agents in estate planning and wealth management. He has been a member of New York Life’s Chairman’s Cabinet for more than 20 years, and in 2009 earned the title of Council President. Tim has a Master of Science in Financial Services from the Graduate School of Financial Services of the American College and earned his Accredited Estate Plannerdesignation in 1999.“I’m honored to have received this recognition and responsibility,” Fitzgerald said. “The ABD plays an important role in the growth of New York Life and its agents, and I’m excited to be a part of this team and further our collective development.”SMRU #1899961 | Exp. 12/31/21