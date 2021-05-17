Red Piranha Announces New Collaboration with Renown Gigabyte Technology Red Piranha Crystal Eye XDR

Red Piranha is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Gigabyte Technology.

We look forward to working together with Gigabyte to shape the future of our pioneering Crystal Eye XDR platform. Its relationships like this which will mould future innovation within Red Piranha.” — Adam Bennett

PERTH , WESTERN AUSTRALIA , AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha , Australia's leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity technology, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Gigabyte Technology . A renowned industry leader in the engineering and development of high-performance servers, motherboards, PC peripherals and graphics card markets.Gigabyte Technology and Red Piranha have committed themselves to work in close collaboration to focus on developing high-performance motherboard manufacturing and testing of AMD™ (American Micro Devices) chipsets to work alongside the Intelchipsets already deployed within Crystal Eye XDR appliances.“The collaboration between our two organisations allows for Red Piranha to strengthen supply chain opportunities. Currently, we use a made to order manufacturing model over an OEM supply module in our high-performance Crystal Eye. Allowing for us to facilitate the supply of the latest up to date technological advancements in our appliances “. Adam Bennett, CEO of Red PiranhaThe signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allows the two organisations to partner through the development of IntelGEN11and chipsets and beyond with the new product range due for release in 2021. The inclusion of testing of AMD chipsets is aimed at giving customers a wider choice when it comes to product selection, with Red Piranha striving to bring the most advanced appliances to the customer for the best value for money.“Red Piranha looks forward to working together with Gigabyte to shape the future of its pioneering Crystal Eye XDR platform. It is relationships likes this which will mould future innovation within our organisation.” Adam Bennett commented.To learn more about Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR and their extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://redpiranha.net -ENDS-

