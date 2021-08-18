Red Piranha unites with OUU to close the Australian cybersecurity skill gap for our First Nation & Defence Veterans
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity technology, has partnered with Operation Unify Us (OUU) to develop the “Small Business Sales Pathway & Cybersecurity Internship Program”. A career development program designed to assist the growth of core industry skills and underpinning knowledge for Australia’s First Nation and Defence Veterans.
The agreement announced today between Red Piranha and OUU will create a direct route for Australian candidates to enter the cybersecurity industry via, in part our holistic educational program. Red Piranha will provide candidates with access to our onsite internship with our Security Operations Centre in addition to access to our suite of online cybersecurity online courses:
Crystal Eye Essentials (modules one and two)
Cybersecurity Awareness Training
Crystal Eye Certified Engineer
Furthermore, Red Piranha will be actively involved with industry employment placement of OUU Graduates.
This innovative initiative will see individuals nominated by OUU participate in a comprehensive career pathway program that focuses on increasing employment, development and leadership pathways for Defence Veterans and First Nation students which is vital in establishing a more diverse and inclusive workplace and industry as a whole.
“Our partnership with Operation Unify Us will assist many First Nation peoples and veterans to establish vital cybersecurity skills and redevelop existing ones, launching a career path that will help address the huge skills gap we have in cybersecurity. It is an honour and a privilege to be working alongside OUU to create a better future for all Australians.”
Richard Baker – Executive Director at Red Piranha
Australia will have a shortfall of over 100,000 skilled IT and cybersecurity workers by 2024, as reported in ACS Digital Pulse that taking the overall technology workforce to just over 800,000 people. Relating specifically to the cybersecurity sector, an AustCyber Sector Competitiveness Plan has noted Australia will need 18,000 new cyber workers by 2026. Our latest education initiative aims at reducing the industry skills gap by upskilling Defence Veterans and our First Nation students and preparing them for a successful career within the cybersecurity and ICT industry.
“We're very excited about this partnership with Red Piranha. Our First Nation and Defence Veteran's provide a wealth of knowledge and experience invaluable to a career within the ICT and security industry. This program will provide the invaluable experience and provide the stepping stones to launching a successful career within the industry.”
Stewart Stacy – Founder and First Nations Coordinator at OUU
“Red Piranha gets it. There’s a huge shortage of good IT talent stemming from Veteran underemployment and under representation of First Nations people within IT. This partnership will help secure work for our Veterans and First Nation people and bring us one step closer to securing Australia’s digital future.”
Samuel Romanov – Founder and Veteran Coordinator at OUU
To learn more about Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR and their extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://redpiranha.net.
Melissa McGreevey
