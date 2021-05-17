Christie Garcia of Mindful Choice Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-awareness is key to maximizing potential and developing leaders who can take organizations to unexpected levels of success.

Christie Garcia is a Leadership Coach and the founder of Mindful Choice Coaching. Mindful Choice works with individuals and organizations to maximize the impact of leaders and managers through self-awareness, ownership, productive communication, accountability, and alignment.

“Organizations often teach management skills and processes, but they rarely address the human side of the business, which is often the hardest part,” says Christie. “When you get into management, it’s no longer about you, it's about the team: changing from the I perspective to the We perspective. If leaders aren’t aware of their own internal thoughts, motivations, and assumptions they will often find themselves in conflict, miscommunication, turnover, or unmotivated team members.”

One of the biggest struggle’s organizations face are the human problems driven by the Ego. The Mindful Choice Leadership Academy specializes in managing these Egos, while maximizing the caliber of an organization’s human collateral.

“We provide the tools and guidance so everyone on your team can step into their own leadership and become more self-aware of their unconscious behaviors, perspectives and triggers. They’ll recognize their true impact, and make the adjustments needed to achieve the desired results.”

The Mindful Choice Leadership Academy is a digital platform that allows individuals and organizations to connect with coaching services live and virtually in order to maximize their experience and transform their behaviors.

“Fast growing leaders and organizations are always trying to play catch up on the human side of development and growth,” says Christie. “Mindful Choice Leadership Academy is a great tool to help communicate effectively, to get everyone on the same page, while being more productive and successful within six months”.

“This is the missing link to every training program out there,” says Christie. “Whether you're trying to be a better leader or transform your business, you must know your unconscious behaviors in order to change your impact. You can’t change others, but you can change your own approach, which can change how other people show up. That's the power of this work.”

Close Up Radio will feature Christie Garcia in an interview with Jim Masters on May 19th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.mindfulchoicecoaching.com