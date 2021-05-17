St. Johnsbury / Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401372
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/27/21 at 1950 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Rind, Burke
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Maria McGowan
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VICTIM: Orange Rind Restaurant
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/31/21, VSP St.Johnsbury responded to a report of a theft at the Orange Rind Restaurant in Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that an employee stole approximately $300 of cash from the register after the restaurant closed on 03/27/21. This employee was identified as Maria McGowan and she was caught by video surveillance. Maria was later located and charged for the theft.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.