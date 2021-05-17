St. Johnsbury / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401372

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/27/21 at 1950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Rind, Burke

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Maria McGowan

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VICTIM: Orange Rind Restaurant

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/31/21, VSP St.Johnsbury responded to a report of a theft at the Orange Rind Restaurant in Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that an employee stole approximately $300 of cash from the register after the restaurant closed on 03/27/21. This employee was identified as Maria McGowan and she was caught by video surveillance. Maria was later located and charged for the theft.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.