St. Johnsbury / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401372

TROOPER: Garces                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/21 at 1950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Rind, Burke

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED:  Maria McGowan                                             

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

VICTIM: Orange Rind Restaurant

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/31/21, VSP St.Johnsbury responded to a report of a theft at the Orange Rind Restaurant in Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that an employee stole approximately $300 of cash from the register after the restaurant closed on 03/27/21. This employee was identified as Maria McGowan and she was caught by video surveillance. Maria was later located and charged for the theft.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 at 0800           

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

