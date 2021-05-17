St. Johnsbury / Restraining Order Violation
CASE#: 21A401474
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/06/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Restraining Order Violation
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/06/21, VSP St. Johnsbury received a report of a restraining order violation. Investigation revealed that Jeffrey Brown text messaged a person who had an active restraining order on him, while he was in incarcerated at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, VT. Brown was charged for the violation and was originally set to appear at Caledonia County Court on 05/24/21. The court date is now pushed back and to be determined.
COURT ACTION: TBD
COURT: Caledonia County
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.