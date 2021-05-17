St. Johnsbury / Restraining Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401474

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/06/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Restraining Order Violation

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/06/21, VSP St. Johnsbury received a report of a restraining order violation. Investigation revealed that Jeffrey Brown text messaged a person who had an active restraining order on him, while he was in incarcerated at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, VT. Brown was charged for the violation and was originally set to appear at Caledonia County Court on 05/24/21. The court date is now pushed back and to be determined.

COURT ACTION: TBD

COURT: Caledonia County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.