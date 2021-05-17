Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 56 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,511 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Restraining Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401474

TROOPER: Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/06/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Restraining Order Violation

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown                                            

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/06/21, VSP St. Johnsbury received a report of a restraining order violation. Investigation revealed that Jeffrey Brown text messaged a person who had an active restraining order on him, while he was in incarcerated at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, VT. Brown was charged for the violation and was originally set to appear at Caledonia County Court on 05/24/21. The court date is now pushed back and to be determined.

 

 

COURT ACTION: TBD           

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Restraining Order Violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.