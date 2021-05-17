Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / False Info to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401670

TROOPER:  Garces                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7-12-21 0800 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon

VIOLATION: False Information to Police

 

ACCUSED: Casey Durfee                                            

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/17/21, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a possible family fight on Memorial Drive, in Lyndon, VT. While at the scene, Casey Durfee gave false information to the police which interrupted the investigation. Durfee was charged for this violation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   7-12-21 0800 hrs         

COURT: Caledonia County Court

 

