St. Johnsbury / False Info to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401670

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7-12-21 0800 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon

VIOLATION: False Information to Police

ACCUSED: Casey Durfee

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/17/21, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a possible family fight on Memorial Drive, in Lyndon, VT. While at the scene, Casey Durfee gave false information to the police which interrupted the investigation. Durfee was charged for this violation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-12-21 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia County Court