St. Johnsbury / False Info to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401670
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-12-21 0800 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, Lyndon
VIOLATION: False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Casey Durfee
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/17/21, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a possible family fight on Memorial Drive, in Lyndon, VT. While at the scene, Casey Durfee gave false information to the police which interrupted the investigation. Durfee was charged for this violation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-12-21 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia County Court