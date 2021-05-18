Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,668 in the last 365 days.

Changing Lives, is the action driven Charity out of Raton Boca, Forida, U.S.A.

Czes Zalech

Dr Charles Laser

The Changing Lives Charity, founded by Mr. James Batmasian, of Raton Boca, Florida, put his vision into the action by helping the homeless people.

The Changing Lives Charity, founded by Mr James Batmasian, of Raton Boca Fl put his vision into the action by helping the homeless people The record of the Changing Lives Charity speaks for its self”
— Czes' Zalech

DALLAS -FT. WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changing Lives, is the action driven Charity out Raton Boca, Fl. U.S.A.

Vanguard’s link there ,Dr. Charles Laser, is actively working with the charity for more than two decades. "...we are wholeheartedly supporting our Dr. Charles Laser’s charity work at Changing Lives Charity, founded by Mr. James Batmasian, of Boca Raton, Fl.." said Czes' Zalech, The President and the Chairman of the Board, at the Vanguard Capital Equities Corporation.

BOCA RATON FLORIDA BUSINESSMAN AND PHILANTHROPIST DEVELOPS THE BEST HOMELESS EFFECTIVE ORGANIZATION IN THE NATION.

James Batmasian, wanted a homeless organization that, keep the homeless off the streets by creating Changing Lives.

The smaller Florida town organization provides 3,120 hours of volunteer services with 320 intakes since 2019, 25 clients were placed in Sober Homes (per month average), 45 clients were employed since 2019. 75 clients were provided with birth certificates, SSN and ID’S and food stamps. Four clients were provided with vehicles, three clients reunited with their families, 5, 250 breakfasts and lunches provided, 1560 showers and 18 tons of clothing collected and distributed.

The difference between this organization and others is that the program lifts the homeless off the streets away from drugs and into independence, employment with housing, and training programs.

It is the goal of Changing Lives, to see this program (that works) implemented across the nation. Anyone wanting to learn more please contact Lesly Morales, the Assistant to Mr. Batmasian at 561-392-8920. Also, see Chaining Lives website at www.changinglives.me.

Press Release Prepared by Dr. Charles Laser, Advisory Board Member, 05/16/2021


1000 N. Dixie Highway Boca Raton FL 33432 USA
P: (561)961-4635
F: (561)672-1902
info@changinglives.com
www.changinglives.me

Czes' Zalech
Vanguard Capital Equities Corporation
+1 503-784-3274
email us here

You just read:

Changing Lives, is the action driven Charity out of Raton Boca, Forida, U.S.A.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.