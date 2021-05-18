Changing Lives, is the action driven Charity out of Raton Boca, Forida, U.S.A.

Czes Zalech Dr Charles Laser

The Changing Lives Charity, founded by Mr. James Batmasian, of Raton Boca, Florida, put his vision into the action by helping the homeless people.

DALLAS -FT. WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changing Lives, is the action driven Charity out Raton Boca, Fl. U.S.A.

Vanguard’s link there ,Dr. Charles Laser, is actively working with the charity for more than two decades. "...we are wholeheartedly supporting our Dr. Charles Laser’s charity work at Changing Lives Charity, founded by Mr. James Batmasian, of Boca Raton, Fl.." said Czes' Zalech, The President and the Chairman of the Board, at the Vanguard Capital Equities Corporation.

BOCA RATON FLORIDA BUSINESSMAN AND PHILANTHROPIST DEVELOPS THE BEST HOMELESS EFFECTIVE ORGANIZATION IN THE NATION.

James Batmasian, wanted a homeless organization that, keep the homeless off the streets by creating Changing Lives.

The smaller Florida town organization provides 3,120 hours of volunteer services with 320 intakes since 2019, 25 clients were placed in Sober Homes (per month average), 45 clients were employed since 2019. 75 clients were provided with birth certificates, SSN and ID’S and food stamps. Four clients were provided with vehicles, three clients reunited with their families, 5, 250 breakfasts and lunches provided, 1560 showers and 18 tons of clothing collected and distributed.

The difference between this organization and others is that the program lifts the homeless off the streets away from drugs and into independence, employment with housing, and training programs.

It is the goal of Changing Lives, to see this program (that works) implemented across the nation. Anyone wanting to learn more please contact Lesly Morales, the Assistant to Mr. Batmasian at 561-392-8920. Also, see Chaining Lives website at www.changinglives.me.

Press Release Prepared by Dr. Charles Laser, Advisory Board Member, 05/16/2021



