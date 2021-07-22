Mark Rumford, is joining the Vanguard Capital Equities as the Sr. Vice President of Eng. And Technology

Mark Rumford, Sr. Vice President of Eng. & Technology

Mark Rumford has been appointed as the Sr. Vice President of the Eng. and Technology at the Vanguard Capital Equities Corporation

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Rumford, is an Engineering Executive with extensive experience supervising successful high performing teams in a wide variety of technological fields including oil refining, waste conversion, gas processing, upstream/offshore oil production, CTL, LNG, salt cavity storage and silicon purification using fluidized beds.

Mark is naturally charismatic leader and forward thinker, excelling in explaining complex matters in simple terms. Most recently, the Interface Manager on a $1bn refinery rebuild project having previously held VP Engineering for an emerging waste plastics conversion company and other senior managerial positions in Process, Projects, and Engineering.

With over 30 years in the chemical industry, Mark has worked for clients such as British Gas, Genesis Eng. Consultants, Flour SA, Agylex, Shell, BHP Billiton, ExxonMobil, Sasol, REC Silicon and most recently Cenovus (previously Husky Energy) on a billion dollars projects. He has worked from the Europe, Africa and now resides and works in the United States.

Having worked with geographically diverse teams assembled in multiple continents and countries, he is fully conversant with the issues of working remotely and locally all while ensuring that a clear, consistent product is provided as an end deliverable.

EDUCATION:

BSc. (Hons) D.I.S. Chemical Engineering

Loughborough University of Science and Technology, UK GSE 'A' Levels – Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics

Professional Chartered Engineer (UK equivalent of US P.E.)

Affiliation Corporate Member of the Institute of Chemical Engineers