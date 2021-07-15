Justin Davis, joins Vanguard Capital Equities as the new National Vice President of Operations

Vanguard Capital Equities today announced Justin Davis has been appointed National VP of Operation Justin will report to Czes’ Zalech President and the Chairman

Vanguard Capital Equities: is global organization of vision and integrity that engages with our investors in the pursuit of global sustainable economic well-bing for all human kind on all continents”” — Czes' Zalech

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITES STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Justin is a long seasoned and trusted Energy industry veteran (20+ years) who has consistently and successfully executed plans and delivered results. He is well qualified to drive the strategy set execution, and he holds the accountability within the Vanguard Organization, with a laser-focus attention on execution excellence," said Czes’ Zalech, the President and the Chairman, of the Vanguard.

"We have great confidence in Justin's capability to take a new role within the Vanguard organization with the hands on global-class experience and drive with industry-leading operational practices to lead the next-up level of Vanguard targeted acquisitions."

Effective immediately, Justin is assuming responsibilities for the strategy execution, market expansion, improve of the acquisitions’ quality, and will assist with the Energy technical issues of the acquisitions, and the due diligence processes.

Justin, will be responsible for the matching of new subsidiaries and new companies that Vanguard will acquire, and executing of operational focus on the strategic execution of the acquisition of the new assets. Justin, will enforce the Strategic Plan concepts, and will set the direction for the Vanguard's strategy that will become a very compelling philosophy, said Zalech, the President and The Chairman. "We are very content to have Justin taking the company to next level of the profitable market expansions."

Prior to joining the Vanguard, Mr. Davis brings almost 20 years of energy industry expertise to the Vanguard Corporation. As an executive for both public, and private, companies he has successfully executed oil and gas exploration programs and closed multiple A&D transactions ranging from $10 million to $350 million USD. His operational and transactional successes span from onshore US basins to international corporate and asset purchases in various countries including Turkey, Morocco, Romania, Poland, and Albania, among others.

Mr. Davis has consistently and successfully managed the operations and grown the businesses of upstream E&P companies, oilfield service companies and midstream assets across the globe. His leadership ability, deep industry knowledge and extensive, invaluable, contacts throughout the energy industry will help propel Vanguard’s acquisition and investment strategy to the next level.

Mr. Davis’ engineering background allows him to excel at detail-oriented technical analysis, financial modeling and budgeting and developing and executing operational strategies that drive company performance and investor returns. He holds a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University

He has held technical management or executive positions at companies including:

Riata Energy (Permian Basin)

SandRidge Energy (Permian Basin)

TransAtlantic Petroleum (International E&P & Midstream)

Viking Services (International OFS)

Viking Drilling (US Domestic OFS)

Juniper Resources (US E&P & Midstream)

31 Operating (US E&P & Midstream)