CLAYMIND BECOMES A FIVERR PRO PARTNER
CLAYMIND BECOMES A FIVERR PRO PARTNERLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claymind, a software company based in Los Angeles CA has partnered with Fiverr to become a Fiverr Pro partner. Fiverr Pro partners are verified, exceptional talent, hand-vetted for stellar quality and service. Aside from Fiverr Pro, Claymind is also a Shopify partner in Los Angeles.
Claymind believes that small to medium sized businesses should be able to compete with the bigger companies when given modern business automated tools to work with. “The only way SMEs can compete with the bigger guys is through the online space. If they have a modern, scalable web application that produces a great, seamless user experience, the audience can perceive them as a Fortune 100 company.”, G3 Misa, CEO of Claymind says.
Claymind offers web applications built in React, Angular, Vue and Node JS. They also provide serverless API micro services through AWS, Azure or Google Cloud. If the SMEs prefer the CMS route, Claymind also offers Shopify and SquareSpace development. Since the pandemic, more and more businesses have moved towards the online space. For instance, California Textile Group has partnered with Claymind to create their new Shopify e-commerce website that sells thousands of fabric styles and variations. Meanwhile, Pambizz, a startup website that lists Filipino-American businesses has tasked Claymind to build their custom listing website done in React and Google Cloud.
Fiverr Pro gigs listed by Claymind include custom React JS web development which starts from $3,000. This gig includes 5 dynamic data-driven pages with the front-end hosted in Salesforce Heroku and the back-end hosted in Google Cloud. Other Fiverr Pro gigs are Shopify development, SquareSpace development, and HTML/CSS/Javascript development.
Claymind is also an SEO company in Los Angeles. Search Engine Optimization is a must nowadays because of the rise of online competition. With their SEO service, you are assured that your online presence is visible to all your potential customers. Claymind also offers Social Media Management for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest. This service ensures that people on social media see your posts and are directed to your website for conversion.
Claymind is also a Google Partner in Los Angeles and offers services such as Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager implementations. Analytics has become a critical factor in determining whether your online business is performing well or not. Analytics services also include Facebook Pixel Management.
In order to avail of Claymind’s services, visit their website at claymind.com and get a free online consultation.
Guillermo Misa
Claymind
+1 6263191800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn