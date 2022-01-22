FixMusic launches website that connects music repair shops with instrument owners
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FixMusic is a platform that makes finding instrument and audio equipment repair shops a breeze. Repair shops are able to send estimates of a fix price to users while browsing through listings of broken instruments. By making information on repairers and broken instruments available to all users of FixMusic, the website makes the repair process effortless and speedy.
Connecting Repairers with Instrument owners
One of FixMusic’s many features is the search instruments page. Here, a user with an instrument in need of repair will submit information such as instrument name, brand, model, and issue. When clicking an instrument profile page, information on the instrument, along with a description of the issue will be viewable. Repair shops may view these listings and submit an estimate for the fix cost.
Likewise, users with broken instruments may browse repairer profile pages. These profile pages are found through the search repairer page. A search bar, along with categories and sub-categories, may be browsed through to find the right repairer for a user's instrument. Pro Audio Equipment, Percussion, String Instruments, and Guitars are some of the many categories that repairers can be sorted by. When viewing a repairers profile page, their location, available services, location, photo gallery, and reviews/ratings will be viewable for the user.
Estimates: inquiries made easy
The FixMusic website makes searching for repair shops simple. For example, a user may be searching for a luthier who knows how to fix a broken guitar neck or a technician who knows how to tune a piano. Another common issue is how to install guitar pickups. The same goes for repair shops, who can browse broken instruments that are available for repair. The key feature that connects the user and repairer is the request an estimate feature. Instead of calling multiple repair shops and comparing prices, FixMusic lets you request a price approximation from multiple shops at once.
To send an estimate, the owner of the instrument will fill a form with information on the instrument. Category, sub-category, brand, model, year, and issue with instrument will be entered on the form. After adding pictures of the instrument, the request is made public for repairers to see. This is the beginning of the repair process. Once an estimate has been made, the shop owner may ask questions or request additional pictures of the instrument. With the estimated completion date, the customer then pays the total fee, and may leave a review of their experience with the shop. This review becomes public on the repairer profile page.
About FixMusic
FixMusic was created by musicians for musicians with the goal of making musical instrument repair fast and easy. Anyone who owns a musical instruments is highly encouraged to visit their website at www.fixmusic.com for instrument repair, maintenance, and even getting tips or best practices for maximum instrument care. Instrument repair professionals, shops and educators are welcome to sign up for free.
