FixMusic provides opportunities for musical instrument repair shops to gain more leads and customers

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new website FixMusic enables people with broken instruments to easily find services nearby for their instruments. Surprisingly, most musicians are not aware of music repair technicians in the city . They only know music stores that offer repair services. FixMusic allows them to find all professional music instrument repair technicians within their area and do business with them. Likewise, these technicians can also search broken gear. When musicians create estimate requests on the website and make them public, damaged instruments can easily be found by repair shops. When music repairers respond to the estimate, users can easily select the best offer for their instrument. The entire process is made quick and simple by FixMusic.Better exposure for instrument repair shopsRepair shops are easily browsable through FixMusic’s search instruments page, which contains categories such as guitars, pianos, audio equipment, stringed instruments, and more. These categories describe sellers' specialties/services, also known as what instruments they can repair. When clicking on a search result, users will be taken to a repairer profile page. Repairers can upload their location, list of services, terms of service, past ratings, reviews, and photo galleries on this page. This feature enables users to quickly narrow down which music repair shop they want their service from.Requesting an estimate: Finding the right priceThe request an estimate feature let’s the user and repairer connect and agree on a price. Rather than inquiring and calling multiple repair shops one by one, the estimate system let’s either the repairer or user reach out to one another.To begin an estimate form, the instrument owner inputs information such as category, sub-category, brand, model, year, and issue with instrument will be entered on the form. The request is made public for repairers to see, as well as images of the instrument and it’s condition. Accepting an estimate that has been made by a repairer will allow users to checkout and finalize their repair, and the repairer will update them on the instrument’s status over time.Fast service for broken instrument ownersIn the search instrument page, users and repair shops can browse instrument profile pages that have been posted online. These pages included the name, brand, model, and damage details of the instrument. Since this information is public, repairers can send their price estimations of the repair cost to the user. An additional feature is the option to buy a broken instrument. If a collector or normal user sees a broken instrument they’re interested in such as a broken guitar , they can message the owner of the instrument if it’s up for sale. All in all, due to the browsing on the search instrument page, offers to repair or purchase broken instruments are easily made.About FixMusicFixMusic was created by musicians for musicians with the goal of making musical instrument repair fast and easy. Anyone who owns a musical instruments is highly encouraged to visit their website at www.fixmusic.com for instrument repair, maintenance, and even getting tips or best practices for maximum instrument care. Instrument repair professionals, shops and educators are welcome to sign up for free.