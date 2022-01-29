FixMusic revolutionizes the musical instrument repair industry
FixMusic revolutionizes the musical instrument repair industryLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicians usually search for these common questions: Where is the best luthier near me? Where can I find the best piano mover near me? What is the best guitar repair near me? Sometimes, just searching for these answers on different websites and listings get confusing and messy. Wouldn't it be nice to have all music repair related inquiries in one website?
Easy to navigate, access, and browse, FixMusic improves the method in which instruments can be repaired. The process of getting a broken instrument repaired may be tiring or inefficient when inquiring multiple repair shops consecutively. FixMusic changes this with their new website where all users can browse repair services and broken instrument listings. The smooth process of fixing music this enables contributes greatly to the musical instrument repair industry.
Finding services made easy: Requesting an estimate
By inputting their instrument name, brand, model, year, service required, fix by date, and additional data for the repair, users may request an estimate. Along with a short description of the issue, the form is sent to multiple repairers at once. This form is posted publicly online, where it can be seen by other repairers as well. Since it’s public, any repairer that comes across it is able to view and submit their own estimation for it. This is one of the factors that makes FixMusic an improvement to the industry: users' instruments are visible to any repairer that comes across it, rather than instrument owners inquiring about separate repair shops.
When a repair shop submits their estimate, users are easily able to check their credibility and quality of their work. On the repairer profile page, their ratings, reviews, photo galleries, location, list of services, and terms of service can be viewed. Ratings and reviews are submitted from past instruments or audio equipment they have repaired.
FixMusic is efficient for both users and repairers, as users can speedily find services for their instruments or audio equipment, and repairers can easily provide their services when needed. Small, but valuable features are also embedded in the website. Users are able to message the repairer at any time for updates and the status of their instrument or audio equipment. In addition, other users may offer to purchase broken instruments that have been posted. There are many uses to the online submission of the instrument profile page, which is the form with the instruments information and details.
About FixMusic
FixMusic was created by musicians for musicians with the goal of making musical instrument repair fast and easy. Anyone who owns a musical instruments is highly encouraged to visit their website at www.fixmusic.com for instrument repair, maintenance, and even getting tips or best practices for maximum instrument care. Instrument repair professionals, shops and educators are welcome to sign up for free.
Guillermo Misa
Claymind
+1 6263191800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn