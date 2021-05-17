Claro Analytics Helps Companies Retain Employees In Midst Of The Great Resignation
Claro's unique technology called Job Seeking Sonar™ helps businesses retain their employees so that they can keep up with surging demand for goods and services.
Job Seeking Sonar is a game-changing technology to help companies retain their employees, as they struggle with severe worker shortages to fill their new roles amid the post-pandemic recovery.”NASHUA, NH, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Intelligence platform, today announces that it has successfully helped HR and People Analytics professionals identify potential risk of voluntary employee resignations by using Claro’s patent-pending feature called Job Seeking Sonar™. This unique technology has shown to help businesses reduce employee attrition by as much as 50%, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve as they try to keep up with surging post-pandemic demand for goods and services.
— Michael Beygelman
A recent article on Bloomberg Businessweek put a spotlight on the looming employee retention challenges associated with the recovery. “ ‘The great resignation is coming,’ says Anthony Klotz, an associate professor of management at Texas A&M University who’s studied the exits of hundreds of workers. ‘When there’s uncertainty, people tend to stay put, so there are pent-up resignations that didn’t happen over the past year.’ ”
MarketWatch recently reported, “Consumer prices rose sharply in April 2021, and drove the rate of inflation to the highest level in nearly 13 years, signaling greater stress on the economy as businesses grapple with supply shortages that are raising the cost of many goods and services.” The rate of inflation spiked to 4.2% from 2.6% in the prior month, which is the highest level since 2008. Business are struggling to keep up with demand due to the severe worker shortage as millions of jobs in the U.S. remain unfilled, so retaining employees has become an organizational top priority.
“We are seeing an unprecedented demand for Labor Market Intelligence as a result of the pandemic and the social drivers that are reshaping the workforce,” said Michael Beygelman, Founder and CEO of Claro. Mr. Beygelman continued, “Job Seeking Sonar is a game-changing technology to help companies retain their employees, as they struggle with severe worker shortages to fill their new roles amid the post-pandemic recovery.”
Claro is experiencing 300% growth year over year, as real-time labor market data and actionable people analytics have become “must have” in a post-pandemic world. A CEB (now Gartner) study revealed that “95% of senior HR leaders expect to increase their investments in talent analytics across the next two years.”
Organizations can learn more about Claro’s platform and the unique Job Seeking Sonar feature by visiting https://claroanalytics.com.
About Claro Analytics
Claro’s mission is to organize all of the world’s workforce-related information, and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro’s innovative Labor Market Intelligence platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity talent market mapping, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.
Michael Beygelman
Claro Analytics, Inc.
+1 978-272-2550
michael@claroanalytics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn