Hancock County Technical Center Honors Bryce Carter as CTE Student of the Year

Bryce has attended Hancock County Technical Center’s Biomedical Science program for two years. Bryce’s greatest strength is in his character. Bryce is polite and respectful to adults and fellow students. He works very well in groups, and is always a strong member of a team. Bryce often will work with students who are struggling with a concept; he is patient and genuine.

Bryce takes every opportunity available to challenge himself. In 2020, he competed at the Maine State Science Fair with a project in which he examined overcrowding in stocked ponds. His goal was to develop a test to help determine if stocked fishing ponds are overcrowded. For his project this year, Bryce proposed that we would be able to feed more people by growing microgreens, rather than growing mature plants. He grew kale microgreens and compared the nutrient content that is produced per acre per year. He found that kale microgreens produce five times more nutrients than mature plants and won third place in the Plant Sciences category at the Maine State Science Fair. He also was awarded the RICOH Sustainable Development Award, recognizing his “outstanding efforts in addressing issues of environmental responsibility and sustainable development”.

Bryce is part of the Bridge program, earning 13 credits of college courses a year. Bryce was selected as a SkillsUSA State Officer, and has served on the State Officer team for the past year, helping to plan the State Conference. Along with two other classmates, Bryce entered into the National Exploravision competition, which asks students to examine the history and current status of a technology and hypothesize about the future of that technology. Bryce’s team examined the human embalming process, and they designed a synthetic microorganism using synthetic biology principles that could reduce toxic embalming chemicals into harmless products. In all of these events, Bryce is a fantastic team member, attentive mentor, and strong leader. Bryce is also a member of the Ellsworth HS track team.

As a hardworking, talented student with a lot of interests, Bryce is well-rounded and very well prepared for college. Bryce meets every new topic with enthusiasm and every challenge with determination. He does excellent work and is engaged. Bryce has been certified in OSHA, Bloodborne Pathogen Safety, CPR, First Aid, and Chemical and Laboratory Safety. Bryce will be attending the University of Maine Presque Isle to major in Wildlife Ecology.

