21A501537/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: DUI

 

CASE #: 21A501537

 

TROOPER: Brian Connor                STATION: Derby                    CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/16/21 @ 0710 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): Lakeshore Drive, Island Pond, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Bone

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and EMS responded to a call for a woman passed out in her vehicle off of Lakeshore Drive in Island Pond, VT.  Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Jamie Bone was operating the vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol.  Bone is due in Orleans County Court on June 1st, 2021 at 1000hours. 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

