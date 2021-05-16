21A501537/ DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT: DUI
CASE #: 21A501537
TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/16/21 @ 0710 hours
LOCATION (specific): Lakeshore Drive, Island Pond, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Jamie Bone
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and EMS responded to a call for a woman passed out in her vehicle off of Lakeshore Drive in Island Pond, VT. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Jamie Bone was operating the vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol. Bone is due in Orleans County Court on June 1st, 2021 at 1000hours.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881