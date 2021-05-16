21A501537/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

INCIDENT: DUI

CASE #: 21A501537

TROOPER: Brian Connor STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/16/21 @ 0710 hours

LOCATION (specific): Lakeshore Drive, Island Pond, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Jamie Bone

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and EMS responded to a call for a woman passed out in her vehicle off of Lakeshore Drive in Island Pond, VT. Through the trooper’s investigation it was determined that Jamie Bone was operating the vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol. Bone is due in Orleans County Court on June 1st, 2021 at 1000hours.

