St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402154
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 16, 2021 at approximately 0048 hours
STREET: Lake Morey Rd
TOWN: Fairlee
CROSS STREETS: Redmond Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jake StMartin
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dakota
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: Not transported
PASSENGER #1
Gabrielle Lamotte
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
PASSENGER #2: Dexter Gaiser
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
PASSENGER #3: Casey Sylvester
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Unoccupied
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to the driver's side
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 16, 2021 at approximately 0048 hours, a Vermont State Trooper from the
St. Johnsbury Barracks was patrolling in a fully marked police cruiser north on
Maurice Roberts Memorial Highway when a truck travelling the opposite direction
entered the Trooper's lane and nearly crashed into them. The Trooper activated there
blue lights and attempted a traffic stop but the truck fled the area at a high rate of speed.
The Trooper checked the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and
eventually located the vehicle on Lake Morey Rd, where it crashed. The Trooper
exited his vehicle and observed Jake StMartin flee the scene of the crash by
running into a wooded area. The Trooper was eventually able to take StMartin
into custody and render medical aid to the passengers.
Initial investigation revealed that StMartin was unable to navigate a corner, resulting in
him leaving the roadway and striking several trees. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled
stop after is reentered the road and struck a parked vehicle.
Dexter Gaiser (35) was uninjured from the crash. Gabrille Lamotte sustained life
threatening injuries and was DARTED to DHMC for treatment and is currently
listed in critical condition. Casey Sylvester (29) sustained serious injuries
and is currently in stable condition.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Fairlee, Thetford, and
Bradford Fire Departments, as well as Upper Valley Ambulance and DART.
StMartin will appear on May 17, 2021 at 1230 hours to answer the charges of DUI
Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of
an Accident Serious Bodily Injury Resulting. More charges are expected.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ________Pending______ T23 VSA ____Pending_____
LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Complex
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.