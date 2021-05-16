St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A402154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: May 16, 2021 at approximately 0048 hours

STREET: Lake Morey Rd

TOWN: Fairlee

CROSS STREETS: Redmond Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jake StMartin

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dakota

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: Not transported

PASSENGER #1

Gabrielle Lamotte

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

PASSENGER #2: Dexter Gaiser

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

PASSENGER #3: Casey Sylvester

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Unoccupied

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to the driver's side

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 16, 2021 at approximately 0048 hours, a Vermont State Trooper from the

St. Johnsbury Barracks was patrolling in a fully marked police cruiser north on

Maurice Roberts Memorial Highway when a truck travelling the opposite direction

entered the Trooper's lane and nearly crashed into them. The Trooper activated there

blue lights and attempted a traffic stop but the truck fled the area at a high rate of speed.

The Trooper checked the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and

eventually located the vehicle on Lake Morey Rd, where it crashed. The Trooper

exited his vehicle and observed Jake StMartin flee the scene of the crash by

running into a wooded area. The Trooper was eventually able to take StMartin

into custody and render medical aid to the passengers.

Initial investigation revealed that StMartin was unable to navigate a corner, resulting in

him leaving the roadway and striking several trees. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled

stop after is reentered the road and struck a parked vehicle.

Dexter Gaiser (35) was uninjured from the crash. Gabrille Lamotte sustained life

threatening injuries and was DARTED to DHMC for treatment and is currently

listed in critical condition. Casey Sylvester (29) sustained serious injuries

and is currently in stable condition.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Fairlee, Thetford, and

Bradford Fire Departments, as well as Upper Valley Ambulance and DART.

StMartin will appear on May 17, 2021 at 1230 hours to answer the charges of DUI

Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Gross Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of

an Accident Serious Bodily Injury Resulting. More charges are expected.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ________Pending______ T23 VSA ____Pending_____

LODGED - LOCATION: North East Regional Correctional Complex

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.