26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films to Announce Winners via Facebook May 21 at Noon
Surprise Celebrity Guests, Entertainment Industry Professionals, and Community Leaders Will Announce Winners in Multiple CategoriesWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida high school and college students will finally learn results when The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films airs an all-new award show broadcast to announce the winners in all categories during an action-packed, fun-filled program on Facebook airing Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12:00pm.
Show host and director/producer Frank Licari promises a jam-packed entertainment experience full of Hollywood style glitz, glamour, fun and most importantly, cash awards and scholarships! “The celebration starts with “making the ordinary, extraordinary!” While we may be stuck at home and unable to walk the red carpet, that won’t stop us from bringing the red carpet to you.”
Talented students from around the state submitted short films, PSAs, music videos and poster art entries which were judged by a diverse panel of 54 entertainment industry professionals from around the world. “Despite the challenges our students faced this year, they were still able to deliver such incredible work. Close to 300 submissions were received, representing 53 schools across the state. Our judges were overwhelmed by the talent and creativity that they saw, and we can’t wait to award our top prizes,” says Michelle Hillery, SSOF executive producer.
Scholarships and customized signature trophies will be awarded in categories such as: Screenwriting, Documentary, Animation, Music Video, Environmental and Commercial PSAs, College and High School Feature shorts and Poster Design. New for 2021, Special Recognition Awards will be given for best directing, editing, production design, and special effects.
In a continuing tribute to the legacy of film legend, Burt Reynolds, the SSOF will present to a Palm Beach County high school senior, The Burt Reynolds Scholarship Award, a $5,000 cash prize. Mr. Reynolds was a longtime supporter and frequent presenter at the SSOF Red Carpet Award Show. Additionally, the Vanilla Ice Music Video will be awarded.
For nearly three decades, SSOF has awarded more than $1.6 million. The program offers more than $20,000 in cash, scholarships, and prizes.
The SSOF is the cornerstone of the education outreach initiative of The Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission. The competition engages faculty and school administrators in guiding student participation. The SSOF is funded by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners through the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability and the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission. Award sponsors include Suzanne L. Niedland (Suzanne L. Niedland Documentary Scholarship), Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful, Inc. (Environmental PSA Award), Film Florida (Sara Fuller Scholarship), and Michael Chasin (Nellie & Fred Chasin Screenwriting Award).
