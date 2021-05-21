Winners of The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films Announced
Customized Signature Trophies for The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films
Florida college and high school students earned cash prizes for filmmaking talents despite pandemic challenges. Celebrities offered congratulations.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF), Florida’s largest student film competition and award show, proudly announces this year’s class of winners.
“ I’m so proud of the work our students were able to produce in spite of unimaginable circumstances. They truly made the ordinary, extraordinary! ” said Michelle Hillery, Palm Beach County Deputy Film Commissioner and SSOF executive producer.
Winners were announced during a dazzling, fun-filled Facebook show and included congratulations and “shout-outs” from some of television’s hottest stars. Host and producer Frank Licari brilliantly weaved song and humor into the celebration. To see which famous faces offered congratulations, view the entire show on the website: https://www.pbfilm.com/ssof.
Fifty-four film industry professionals from around the world had the difficult challenge of selecting finalists from 260 eligible entries in 12 categories. More than $20,000 in scholarship money along with customized signature trophies were awarded.
The winners of The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films are:
Commercial/PSA Award ($750)
• Nate Livingston, G-Star School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach) - “Wear a Mask”
Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful Inc. Environmental PSA Award ($1,000)
• Adam Goldstick, A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach) - “It’s That Easy”
Vanilla Ice Music Video Award ($1,000)
• Cooper Shapiro, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee) – “Pushhh”
Nellie & Fred Chasin Screenwriting Award ($500)
• Darla Miller, Hollywood Hills High School, (Hollywood) - “Artistic Uprising”
Animation Award ($1,000)
• Mengyuan Guo, Ringling College of Art & Design, (Sarasota), “Tricked”
Suzanne L. Niedland Documentary Award ($1,000)
• Shelby Hatcher, Seminole Ridge Community High School, (Loxahatchee), “Save Our Sea”
Burt Reynolds Scholarship ($5,000)
• Burt Reynolds Scholarship Winner – Shelby Hatcher, Seminole Ridge Community High School, (Loxahatchee)
• Sara Fuller Scholarship ($1,000) – Milan Tangirala, A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach)
• Burt Reynolds Honorary Winner ($1,000) – Adam Goldstick, A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach)
High School Feature/Short Awards
• 1st Place – Elizabeth Arceneaux, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, (Jacksonville) –
“A Brother’s Love” ($1,500)
• 2nd Place – Drew Kelly, Nature Coast Technical High School, (Brooksville) –
“For a Long Time” ($1,000)
• 3rd Place – Lucca Vieria, Cypress Bay High School, (Weston) – “Silhouette” ($750)
College Feature/Short Awards
• 1st Place –William Stead, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee), “All The Young Dudes” ($2,000)
• 2nd Place –Geena Hernandez, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee) – “Pine Mountain Overnight” ($1,500)
• 3rd Place – Rheanna Wynter, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee), – “Unshopping” ($1,250)
Special Recognition Awards
• Best Director – Elizabeth Arceneaux, Douglass Anderson School of the Arts (Jacksonville) for
“A Brother’s Love”
• Best Editing – Samuel Correa, West Broward High School, (Pembroke Pines) for “ILEA”
• Best Production Design – Aaron Brooks, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts (Tallahassee) for “All The Young Dudes”
• Best Special Effects – Samuel Correa, West Broward High School, (Pembroke Pines) for “ILEA”
Poster Design Award ($750)
• Betel Rayo, G-Star School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach)
About the Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films
The Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF) is Florida’s largest student film competition & award show, presenting more than $1.6 million in cash and scholarships during its history, to high school and college students enrolled in film, television, graphic design and digital media courses. The SSOF red carpet awards show attracts more than 750 students along with celebrity presenters, entertainment industry professionals, educators, state and county officials and others. Previous presenters include Burt Reynolds, Vanilla Ice, Montel Williams, actress/comedian Cheri Oteri, Howie D. (Backstreet Boys), actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie), actor/director Bruce Campbell (Escape from LA), actor Clint Howard (The Waterboy), actress Linda Blair (The Exorcist) and more! The SSOF is funded by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners through the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability and the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission. For more information, visit www.pbfilm.com/ssof.
Website: pbfilm.com/SSOF Twitter: twitter.com/StudentFilmsFL
Facebook: facebook.com/StudentShowcaseofFilms Instagram: instagram.com/studentfilmsfl
