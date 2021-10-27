SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN for The 27th ANNUAL PALM BEACHES STUDENT SHOWCASE of FILMS
Customized Signature Trophies for The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films
Florida’s Largest Student Film Competition and Award Show Primed for a Better TomorrowWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Submissions are now being accepted for The 27th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF). The competition is free and open to aspiring filmmakers, writers, graphic designers, and digital media artists who are currently enrolled in any high school or college in the state of Florida. The SSOF remains an enduring educational and artistic opportunity for Florida students. While the last two years have been challenging, SSOF is looking ahead and ready for a better tomorrow.
For nearly three decades, SSOF has awarded more than $1.6 million. The program offers more than $20,000 in cash, scholarships and prizes for entries in the following categories:
Burt Reynolds Scholarship
Sara Fuller Scholarship
College Feature Short
High School Feature Short
Documentary
Animation
Music Video
Education PSA
Commercial PSA
Environmental PSA
Screenwriting
Poster Design
As a tribute to the legacy of film legend, Burt Reynolds, the SSOF will present to a Palm Beach County high school senior, The Burt Reynolds Scholarship Award, a $5,000 cash prize. Mr. Reynolds was a longtime supporter and frequent presenter at the SSOF Red Carpet Award Show.
Interested faculty and students should visit pbfilm.com/ssof for more details and entry guidelines for each category. The initial deadline for entry will be January 31, 2022. Further details to come.
Last season’s winners were announced on a special broadcast that premiered on a Facebook Watch Party and then rolled out to The Palm Beaches TV, as well as The Education Network of the School District of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach County’s Channel 20. The 2021Award Show featured fully produced segments which included a dazzling original opening film by host, Frank Licari, pre-recorded student acceptance speeches, celebrity shout outs (Anthony Anderson, Ice-T, Martin Kove, Billy West, Hector David Jr., Conrad Ricamora and Zack Gottsagen), industry professional presentations, appreciation for the 2021 SSOF judges, all new Special Recognition Awards for Directing, Editing, Production Design and Special Effects, and several other entertaining pieces produced by Quite Frankly Entertainment and The Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission.
“There are so many talented students in Florida eager to find an audience for their work,” says Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission Deputy Film Commissioner and SSOF executive producer, Michelle Hillery. “That’s where SSOF comes in, and whether it’s taped or live and in-person, we expect even bigger things for 2022.”
Entries are viewed and evaluated by a panel of more than 50 entertainment industry experts from around the globe. Past judges have included Rap star Vanilla Ice, Emmy-winning writer and show-runner Chic Eglee, American Idol and America’s Got Talent musical director Michael Orland, ESPN filmmaker Billy Corben, award-winning visual effects superstar Adam Howard, casting giant Ellen Jacoby, Hollywood composer Hal Rosenfeld, Emmy-nominated actress Kelsey Scott, Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer Ryan Shore, acclaimed international artist Ralfonso, movie stuntman Mike Kennedy, TV and film producer Elayne “E.K.” Keratsis and many more.
Whether on the small screen or the big stage, the award show is hosted by award-winning actor/director Frank Licari (South Florida PBS’ On the Town in The Palm Beaches with Frank Licari) and has previously attracted a standing-room-only audience of students, celebrity presenters, industry professionals, government dignitaries, media and more. Previous presenters include Vanilla Ice, singer Howie D. (Backstreet Boys); TV host Montell Williams, former Palm Beach Post pop culture writer Leslie Gray Streeter, actors Cheri Oteri (SNL), Linda Blair (The Exorcist), Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Clint Howard (The Waterboy), Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie) and of course, the legendary Burt Reynolds.
The SSOF is the cornerstone of the education outreach initiative of The Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission. The competition engages faculty and school administrators in guiding student participation. The SSOF is funded by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners through the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability and the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission. Award sponsors include Suzanne L. Niedland (Suzanne L. Niedland Documentary Scholarship), Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful, Inc. (Environmental PSA Award), Film Florida (Sara Fuller Scholarship), Michael Chasin (Nellie & Fred Chasin Screenwriting Award) and Ralfonso (Poster Design Award).
POSTERS AND BROCHURES - If you would like some exciting SSOF promotional materials sent to your school, just let us know and we will be happy to drop them in the mail.
