FixMusic enables musical instrument repair shops to send estimates and accept online payments

FixMusic enables musical instrument repair shops to send estimates and accept online paymentsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FixMusic is an online platform for musicians to get their broken instruments repaired quickly and easily. The website includes a feature where users may request a price estimate for their instrument’s repair. With this, and many other unique features, FixMusic provides an online platform for musicians: repairers and collectors alike.
Online Estimates: Quick and easy
Often, musicians will have difficulty finding the most affordable musical repair shop for their instruments. FixMusic solves the inconvenience of calling multiple places for approximations with it’s request an estimate feature. To request an estimate for their instrument or audio equipment, users may fill out a simple form with the following fields: instrument name, brand, model, year, service required, fix by date, and additional data for the repair. This instrument profile page is submitted to multiple instrument repair shops who use FixMusic. From this information, repairers will send back the price estimate for the instrument.
The best for your instrument: Selecting a repairer
Through this layout, users will have no trouble finding out when and how they can get their equipment restored. Instrument repair shops listed on FixMusic all have their own customized Repairer Profile Page. Their ratings, reviews, photo galleries, location, list of services, and terms of service are posted here. By looking at the repairers location, past estimations, and reviews, they can determine if this is a place they would like to require an estimate from. Repairers can also browse the search instrument page. They are able to submit an estimate for an instrument profile pages that are pending, even if not requested for. Categories such as stringed instruments, keyboards, audio equipment, and more, can be browsed through by repairers and users alike.
Simple online payment for your instrument
When a user receives an online estimate from a repairer, for example the cost of repairing a broken headstock, it includes the cost of the repair, the estimated completion date, terms of payment, and repair policy. Once a user accepts an estimate that they are satisfied with, they will add their payment method and info to their FixMusic account. Afterwards, they will be able to view the checkout page. A recap of the item, issue, fix by date (i.e. Fix by June 8th), repair cost, repair policy, terms of payment and total are included. By clicking submit, their repair process is initiated. Through FixMusic’s messaging system, users will be able to track the progress on their instrument with the repairer. The repairer receives his payment through FixMusic's payment system powered by Stripe, the leading secure online payments platform. The process from listing your broken instrument and getting it repaired is made effortless with FixMusic.
About FixMusic
FixMusic was created by musicians for musicians with the goal of making musical instrument repair fast and easy. Anyone who owns a musical instruments is highly encouraged to visit their website at www.fixmusic.com for instrument repair, maintenance, and even getting tips or best practices for maximum instrument care. Instrument repair professionals, shops and educators are welcome to sign up for free.
