Musical instrument repair shops get business leads through FixMusic.com

Musical instrument repair shops get business leads through FixMusic.comLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrument repairers, hobbyists, collectors, and musicians will be able to interact on a new website called FixMusic: an online musical instrument repair site. On FixMusic, users are able to search or request inquiries on broken musical instruments and audio equipment in need of fixing. By inputting information on the website, participants in the community are easily able to find musical instruments to repair or restore. The process of repair is also made extremely easy through FixMusic’s request an estimate feature.
The right price for you: FixMusic’s estimates
To request an estimate, users will fill out a form for the following information: instrument name, brand, model, year, service required, fix by date, and additional data for the repair as well as photos. A short message describing how the instrument was broken or it’s condition is also included. This form can optionally be sent to multiple repairers for a comparison. Submitting this form to the instrument repair shop’s listed on FixMusic will give users a quick and easy approximation on the pricing and the completion date.
Each repair professional or shop that provides services has their own page where users can learn more about their services. A photo gallery, shop location, ratings, reviews, and list of services are posted on the repairer profile page. FixMusic’s easy to navigate platform makes comparing prices from different sellers effortless. Once submitted, the form, also known as the instrument profile page, will display the range of estimates for others to see.
Browsing broken instruments with FixMusic
On the Search Instruments page, users can browse through musical instrument categories such as stringed instruments, guitars, pianos, equipment, and more. Here, listings of instruments and their profile pages can be viewed. Users can also filter the results with year, make, model, and location. The current estimates and other information on the instrument are displayed on the instrument profile page. The information needed for an estimate is the same as the information on the instrument profile page. The owner of the instrument may be contacted through the page, and inquired on the condition or additional info on the instrument at any time.
FixMusic: For musicians
FixMusic’s website for repairing instruments also serves as a platform for musical instrument collectors. With the use of the Search Instruments page, users can see what broken instruments are available nearby them. When a user uploads their broken instrument to FixMusic for repair, other user’s may also make an offer to purchase the instrument. This goes for collectors of certain instrument brands or models.
About FixMusic
FixMusic was created by musicians for musicians with the goal of making musical instrument repair fast and easy. Anyone who owns a musical instruments is highly encouraged to visit their website at www.fixmusic.com for instrument repair, maintenance, and even getting tips or best practices for maximum instrument care. Instrument repair professionals, shops and educators are welcome to sign up for free.
