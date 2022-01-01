FixMusic makes searching for music instrument repair shops a breeze
FixMusic makes searching for music instrument repair shops a breezeLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FixMusic, an instrument repair website, is now being launched. Aimed at musicians, collectors, hobbyists, music stores, and anyone who owns an instrument in need of repair, the easy-to-use website makes repairs fast and simple.
Searching for instrument repair shops
The most prominent feature of FixMusic for customers is finding instrument repair shops within the area. Users are able to inquire for estimates on the cost of repair to different shops, making comparing prices incredibly easy. Users in the community may leave reviews for others to view, giving them an idea of what the repair shop can offer. Through FixMusic, instrument repair shops can gain visibility in the community as well. Providing quotes and replying to reviews will give users a good impression on what they’re being offered.
FixMusic’s Repair Process
When a user has a guitar with a broken headstock, with FixMusic they are able to view the repair shops in their area. From these listings, requesting an estimate will allow them to contact the shop. By sending pictures and descriptions of their guitar, the shop will provide them with a custom quote and estimated completion date. With few additional steps, such as a status board for the instrument and reviews on the shop's page, FixMusic’s repair process provides a convenient platform for instrument owners and repairers.
Searching by Instrument
FixMusic’s listing of instrument categories makes finding repairs effortless. In the ‘Search repairers’ page, categories such as Pianos, Keyboards & Organs, Guitars & Basses, Percussion, etc., can be navigated to find a suitable repair shop for the user. Audio equipment, such as amplifiers, speakers, and microphones are also included in this listing. Filters based on service, location, ratings and reviews narrow results down as well.
Repairer / Instrument shop Profile Pages
In a repairer’s page on FixMusic, a description and list of services offered will be viewable. Customers may browse through their photo gallery, reviews, ratings, and policies. With these features listed above, the customer is able to determine if the shop provides what they need. On the repairer’s page, the request an estimate feature is only a click away. Information such as brand, model, and year of the instrument or equipment will be sent to the repairer for their customized estimate. An online messaging system is available for further inquiries or information on the instrument between the client and repairer.
About FixMusic
FixMusic was created by musicians for musicians with the goal of making musical instrument repair fast and easy. Anyone who owns a musical instrument is highly encouraged to visit their website at www.fixmusic.com for instrument repair and maintenance, and receiving tips or best practices for maximum instrument care. Instrument repair professionals, shops and educators are welcome to sign up for free.
