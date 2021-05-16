i 89 Northbound MM 75 (Richmond area)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 is down to one lane at this time in the area of mile marker 75 Northbound due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is slowed

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays.

Please drive carefully.