i 89 Northbound MM 75 (Richmond area)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 is down to one lane at this time in the area of mile marker 75 Northbound due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is slowed
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays.
Please drive carefully.