Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,498 in the last 365 days.

i 89 Northbound MM 75 (Richmond area)

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 89 is down to one lane at this time in the area of mile marker 75 Northbound due to a motor vehicle accident.  Traffic is slowed

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays.

  

Please drive carefully.

You just read:

i 89 Northbound MM 75 (Richmond area)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.