News Release Derby Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: May 15, 2021 / 1203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1288 Barton Orleans Road, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Misty Gaskill                                              

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 15, 2021 at approximately 1203 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle reportedly to be stopped in the middle of the road near 1288 Barton Orleans Road in the Town of Barton. While in route to the scene, the complainant stated the vehicle drove down the road, hit a guard rail, and popped a tire, and then drove into a ditch. The operator was identified as Misty Gaskill. After further investigation, Gaskill was placed into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  June 1, 2021 / 1000 hours         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

