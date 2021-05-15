News Release Derby Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: May 15, 2021 / 1203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1288 Barton Orleans Road, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Misty Gaskill

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 15, 2021 at approximately 1203 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle reportedly to be stopped in the middle of the road near 1288 Barton Orleans Road in the Town of Barton. While in route to the scene, the complainant stated the vehicle drove down the road, hit a guard rail, and popped a tire, and then drove into a ditch. The operator was identified as Misty Gaskill. After further investigation, Gaskill was placed into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the VSP-Derby Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021 / 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.