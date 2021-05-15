CLEOPATRA ENTERTAINMENT Releases “Teaser Clip” for ESCAPE FROM AREA 51 Starring Frankie Sixx To Be Released August 31st
Featuring a track from The Prog CollectiveLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleopatra Entertainment has released its first teaser clip for their August 31st release of the Sci-Fi comedy ESCAPE FROM AREA 51. The clip features Donna D’Errico (Baywatch) - a displaced alien trying to find her way back to her home planet – demonstrating the effectiveness of her “bio-info pod” to a group of teenage conspiracy theorists. As her Bio-info pod starts to glow we’re treated to the “Shining Diamonds” track by THE PROG COLLECTIVE, featuring the late Chris Squire (YES), Patrick Moraz (YES/MOODY BLUES), Billy Sherwood (YES), Alan Parsons (THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) and Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL).
ESCAPE FROM AREA 51 “Teaser Clip”: https://youtu.be/aZ14TuVBQmI
ESCAPE FROM AREA 51 begins when a group of teenage conspiracy theorists try to raid the infamous military base, Area 51, in the Nevada desert. No one gets in - but someone gets out. Sheera (D’Errico), a sexy alien warrior, uses a power glitch to escape from captivity at Area 51. Her escape using a portal gun sets off an energy signature which attracts the attention of her arch-rival in space Sklarr (Browning). Sheera must now elude an Area 51 scientist, as well as Sklarr, to rescue her fellow warrior and find her way back to her planet.
“I have always been fascinated by the Sci-fi genre and Escape From Area 51 explores the possibility of an alien escaping from the top secret Nevada facility during an attempted raid by teen conspiracists.,” said Producer/Girls And Corpses Founder Robert Rhine. “We were very lucky to get actress Donna D’Errico (Baywatch) on board as our lead alien along with Frankie Sixx (D’Errico’s daughter with famed Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx) in her first movie role. Fans will have a blast watching this fun sci-fi flick.”
ESCAPE FROM AREA 51 will be released domestically on VOD Platforms this August 31st and also as a Home Entertainment DVD and a deluxe Blu-Ray package complete with a bonus CD Soundtrack on September 7th.
About Cleopatra Entertainment:
Cleopatra Entertainment is a Los Angeles based multimedia company founded by Cleopatra Records head Brian Perera. Recent films in release include Glenn Danzig’s critically-acclaimed horror film VEROTIKA, the UK drama MRS LOWRY & SON starring Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave, the action-adventure extravaganza CHINA SALESMAN starring Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal and Egypt’s official entry to the 2018 Academy Awards foreign language category SHEIKH JACKSON, For more information about Cleopatra Entertainment, please contact VP/General Manager Tim Yasui, tim@cleorecs.com or (310) 526-7210.
About Girls and Corpses Films:
Girls and Corpses Films is a Los Angeles based film production company. For the label, President/CEO Robert ‘Corpsy’ Rhine wrote and produced the multi-award winning CYNTHIA (2018 Lionsgate/Indican) starring Scout Taylor-Compton, Sid Haig, Robert LaSardo and Bill Moseley; EXORCISM AT 60,000 FEET (2020, Shout Factory) starring Lance Henriksen, Adrienne Barbeau, Bai Ling and Bill Moseley and just completed NIGHT CALLER starring Steve Railsback, Lew Temple and Bai Ling. Other films on the G&C label and/or executive produced by Rhine include: Rob Zombie’s 31, Parasites/Attack in LA, Predator World and The Chair. For more information about Girls and Corpses Films please contact Robert Rhine at Info@GirlsandCorpses.com
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
