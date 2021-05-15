CreditSafe partners with disruptive Fintech newcomer, Templar Payments™

Templar Payments ™ logo 2 Creditsafe Logo

CreditSafe, has partnered with SaaS FinTech Templar Payments™, to close the tech chasm in the payments industry between the Giants and Everyone Else.

Webinar, The Digital Chasm: How to level the tech playing field between FinTech Giants and Everyone Else., 3 pm-4 pm Monday 17th May.” — Templar Payments