Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Honors Dymond Dake as CTE Student of the Year

Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology is pleased to announce that Dymond Dake, a junior at Narraguagus High School in Harrington as the CTE Student of the Year. She is a first year welding student at CWCIT. Her mother is Melissa Ross.

Dymond came to welding as an uninterested student with a chip on her shoulder. However, she was always willing to help and was generally appreciative of having some reprieve from the typical classroom. As time progressed, Dymond quickly picked up skills of the trade. As her skills grew, she changed from generally uninterested to totally committed. Dymond has surpassed the skills of the second year students. She began to stay at the shop to assist with projects, and gain experience. Dymond now routinely stays beyond the requirements of her day, and has given time during vacations and weekends to work on projects. She is not only the most improved student this year, but also the front runner in the program. She is a role model for work ethic, punctuality, and behavior. She has gained the confidence and determination to become the person she wants to be. Such a change is not only deserving of student of the year, but likely a student of any teacher’s career.

Dymond plans to do a summer internship with the Narrow Gauge Railroad in Portland. In the fall she will continue with welding at CWCIT. Post secondary, she plans to pursue a career in business.

